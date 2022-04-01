ATLANTA — Parker Marlatt’s hitting and pitching keyed the Hebron Christian baseball team’s 5-2, comeback win at Holy Innocents’ on Friday.
The Lions (11-8, 5-1) fell behind 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning when Holy Innocents’ pushed across a run, but they answered with four runs in the top of the seventh.
Greg Troxell started the rally when he was hit by a pitch to open the seventh, then Luke Starling singled off the wall and advanced pinch runner Ryan Bruce to second base. Morgan Wiles sacrificed the runners to second and third, then Brad Ihm was intentionally walked. Sam Mitchell was hit by a pitch to bring in the tying run.
Marlatt followed with a two-out hit that drove in two runs for a 4-2 lead. Mitchell then scored to tack on an insurance run.
Marlatt struck out the side in the seventh against the heart of the Holy Innocents’ batting order. It capped his 4 1/3 innings of relief that saw him strike out eight and allow four hits and one earned run.
Garrison Mitchell started the game for Hebron and went 2 2/3 innings, striking out three and allowing three hits.
Nate Coker went 2-for-4 as the only Lion with multiple hits. Tyler Jay Sciavicco was 1-for-2 with a double off the wall.
BASEBALL
Brookwood 18, South Gwinnett 1
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood finished off a three-game sweep of rival South Gwinnett with an 18-1 victory Friday in 4-AAAAAAA play.
Brendan Keller pitched three innings and struck out six, scattering one run and four hits. Collin Hart followed with six strikeouts in two innings, allowing one hit.
The Broncos (6-15, 3-3) were led offensively by Dylan Lonergan (3-for-3, double, RBI, three runs), Cody Fuller (1-for-1, double, RBI), Alex Wright (1-for-2, two RBIs), John Beverley (1-for-1, two RBIs), Ethan Reyes (2-for-3, RBI) and Casey McKeon (1-for-1, run).
Grayson 10, Newton 0
COVINGTON — Grayson defeated Newton for the third straight game this week, rolling to a 10-0 win Friday in 4-AAAAAAA.
Rayne Fry pitched five scoreless innings and struck out six for the win. Chandler Harris closed the game with a scoreless sixth inning.
Tyler Phillips was 3-for-4 with a double to lead the Grayson (14-7, 7-2) hitters. Wyatt Williams made several key plays defensively at third base.
Mill Creek 5, Mountain View 4
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mill Creek rallied for a 5-4 victory over Mountain View in 8-AAAAAAA on Friday, winning two of three in the series this week.
Hunter Pirkle and Ryan Thomas combined for seven strikeouts and gave up three earned runs for the Hawks.
Hutch Ezell drove in two runs, while Cole Mullins, Nick Hollifield and Matthew Simay had an RBI each.
North Gwinnett 10, Collins Hill 0
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett went 3-0 against Collins Hill for the week after Friday’s 10-0 victory in five innings.
The Bulldogs (16-6, 6-3) got four innings of scoreless pitching from Tyler Hower (5-1), who gave up one hit and struck out two.
North was led at the plate by Edwin Bowman (3-for-3, two doubles, four RBIs), Eli Pitts (2-for-3, double, home run, two RBIs), Mack Cromer (2-for-3, home run, two RBIs) and Gavin Zoeller (2-for-2, RBI).
Buford 13, Central Gwinnett 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Dylan Lesko started and struck out 10 batters Friday in a 13-0 win over Central Gwinnett in 8-AAAAAA.
Caleb Allen followed with a solid relief effort.
Buford got multiple hits from Lesko, Brant Baughcum, Kaden Martin, Stan Zagrodnik and Andrew McMurray. McMurray drove in three runs and Baughcum drove in two.
Wesleyan 8, Providence 3
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan capped a sweep of Providence Christian with an 8-3 victory Friday.
The Wolves (15-3, 6-0) fell behind 3-0 in the top of the third inning, rallied to tie the score in the bottom of the fourth and broke the game open with a four-run fifth inning.
Carson Ballard went 3-for-4 and earned the victory on the mound, pitching five innings and striking out seven. He allowed five hits and three runs. Cooper Blauser pitched the final two innings, striking out three and allowing one hit.
Forrest Lietz had a double and a two-run home run for Wesleyan, and teammate Will Hillegass hit a solo home run.
Providence’s Kennan Sukkert pitched four innings and got a no-decision, giving up four hits and two earned runs. He struck out three.
Carson Tillotson (2-for-4, run, RBI), Connor Jones (1-for-3, RBI) and JohnMark Compton (1-for-3, run) led the Storm offense.
