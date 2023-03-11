A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. High 63F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: March 11, 2023 @ 3:21 am
GAINESVILLE — Maverick Torres and Shia Carnish pitched Seckinger to a 2-1, eight-inning win at North Hall in Region 8-AAAA baseball Friday.
Torres struck out eight in 6 2/3 innings without allowing an earned run and scattered five hits. Carnish picked up the win in relief after striking out three in 1 1/3 nnings and allowing two hits.
BASEBALL
Mill Creek 7, Archer 6
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mill Creek squeaked past Archer 7-6 in extra innings Friday.
Caleb Pierce had three RBIs for the Hawks, while Daniel Pierce, Matt Simay, Cole Mullins and Luke Tippin also drove in runs. Ryan Thomas, Dylan Armstrong and Brandon Brown added hits.
Luke Pierce, Nick Perdew and Zain Keerti shared the pitching duties for Mill Creek.
North Forsyth 2, Norcross 1
CUMMING — Despite a strong showing from pitcher Jackson Kelly, Norcross fell 2-1 to North Forsyth on Friday.
Kelly struck out 10 in five innings, and the offense was led by Nick Lanning, who hit his second home run of the season.
