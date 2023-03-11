Fq6LmRYWwAAkLsB.jpg
Special Photo

GAINESVILLE — Maverick Torres and Shia Carnish pitched Seckinger to a 2-1, eight-inning win at North Hall in Region 8-AAAA baseball Friday.

Torres struck out eight in 6 2/3 innings without allowing an earned run and scattered five hits. Carnish picked up the win in relief after striking out three in 1 1/3 nnings and allowing two hits.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.