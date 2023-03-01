GAINESVILLE — Seckinger’s baseball team won in its Region 8-AAAA debut Wednesday, rolling to a 19-9 victory at East Forsyth.
The Jaguars improve to 3-5 on the season.
BASEBALL
Collins Hill 4, Apalachee 2
WINDER — Collins Hill outlasted Apalachee 4-2 on Wednesday.
Mikey Gonzalez pitched 6 1/3 innings and allowed just one run, while Trae Burton (4-for-6, two RBIs) and T.J. Wilson (3-for-5, run) and Ruben Balderas (game-winning RBI) led the offense.
North 12, Archer 2
LAWRENCEVILLE — North Gwinnett coasted to a 12-2 win at Archer on Wednesday.
Brodie Baweja (2-0) pitched five innings for the win, striking out two without allowing an earned run. He also was 2-for-2 at the plate with three RBIs.
The Bulldogs (6-2) also got nice games from Erik Parker (2-for-4, two RBIs), Eli Pitts (2-for-4, RBI) and Ian Bicknell (1-for-2, RBI).
Lanier 13, Peachtree Ridge 11
SUWANEE — Lanier won a wild game 13-11 over Peachtree Ridge on Wednesday.
Peachtree Ridge fell behind 10-1 and rallied to tie the score at 10-10 before the Lions pulled away late.
Brandon Sunwoo had three hits, a double and three RBIs for Peachtree Ridge, and Daniel Cruz had two singles. Ashton Bridwell added an RBI double.
Dacula 9, Providence 4
LILBURN — Dacula posted its fifth straight win Wednesday, beating Providence Christian 9-4.
Dale Towe pitched five innings, struck out four and gave up three earned runs, while Aryan Virani struck out three in the seventh to finish out the win.
Dacula’s top hitters were Jared Glenn (three hits, home run, double, three runs, three RBIs), Harry Bouldin (three hits, double, two RBIs), Kaleb Perry (two hits, double, three RBIs, two runs), Tyson Brown (two hits) and A.J. Weiss (two hits).
The Falcons are 7-4 on the season.
Providence pitcher Keegan de Mayo scattered seven hits and struck out one in 4 1/3 innings, Harrison Purcell gave up one hit in 2/3 of an inning and Kilian de Mayo went two innings with two strikeouts and five hits allowed.
The Storm’s top hitters were Santos Wade (two-run home run), JohnMark Compton (hit), Brian Oh (hit), Keegan de Mayo (hit, two stolen bases), Kilian de Mayo (hit, RBI) and Steven Kemmerer (hit, RBI).
South Forsyth 3, Brookwood 2
CUMMING — South Forsyth squeaked out a 3-2 win over Brookwood on Wednesday.
Ethan Reyes (1-for-3, run, stolen base), Kedean Madden (1-for-3) and Avery Butler (1-for-2, run) stood out at the plate for Brookwood, and pitcher J.T. Soto went four innings with three strikeouts and one hit allowed.
GAC 8, St. Pius 1
ATLANTA — Greater Atlanta Christian took an 8-1 victory at St. Pius on Wednesday.
Luke Russell pitched four innings for the win, scattering four hits and one run. He struck out six and walked none.
GAC’s top hitters were Jakobi Bowens (2-for-3, double, triple, five RBIs), Aaron Hobson (2-for-4, two runs) and Conrad Cason (2-for-4, home run).
