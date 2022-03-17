SUWANEE — Sam Horn pitched a gem and the Collins Hill batters delivered Thursday in a 9-0 win over Mountain View in 8-AAAAAAA baseball.
Horn struck out nine in six innings, limiting Mountain View to three hits. He also had a double and two RBIs at the plate.
The Eagles (7-7, 1-1) also got offensive contributions from Colin Livingston (home run, double, three RBIs) and Vahn Lackey (two hits, two RBIs).
BASEBALL
North Gwinnett 2, Peachtree Ridge 0
SUWANEE — Eli Pitts’ home run in the bottom of the sixth inning was the game-winner Thursday as North Gwinnett edged Peachtree Ridge 2-0 in 8-AAAAAAA.
Pitts’ blast brought home Koa Kloehs, who had singled.
Erik Parker was the winning pitcher after going two scoreless innings with two strikeouts. Teammate Josh Close pitched the first five innings without allowing a run.
Archer sweeps Duluth
LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer swept 7-AAAAAAA games against Duluth on Thursday.
The Tigers won the opener 9-3, and cruised to a 14-1 victory in Game 2.
Cody Russell pitched 5 2/3 innings for the Game 1 win, allowing one earned run and striking out five. Jake Bridges (2-for-3, run), Evan Grimes (3-for-4, RBI) and William Wallace (1-for-2, RBI, three runs) led the offense in the win.
In Game 2, winning pitcher Jack Young struck out 10 and allowed no earned runs in five innings. He was backed up by top hitters Wallace (2-for-3, four RBIs, run), Elijah Magyar (2-for-4, two RBIs) and Jaylen Hoilette (2-for-4, two RBIs).
Parkview 13, Grayson 4
LOGANVILLE — Parkview defeated Grayson 13-4 in 4-AAAAAAA on Thursday.
Ford Thompson pitched six innings for the win, allowing four hits and one earned run. He struck out seven.
Ali Banks (2-for-4, double, RBI, two runs), Cayden Gaskin (2-for-4, three RBIs, two runs) and Cade Brown (2-for-3, double, RBI) led the Panthers’ offense.
Buford sweeps Habersham
BUFORD — Buford rolled to a pair of victories over Habersham Central in 8-AAAAAA play Thursday, winning the opener 15-0 and the nightcap 8-1.
Kaden Martin had a home run and five RBIs in Game 1, and finished with a multi-hit game, as did Dylan Lesko, Brant Baughcum and Riley Stanford. Ethan Murray and Carson King had two RBIs each.
Lesko was the winning pitcher in a complete game, striking out eight.
In Game 2, Stan Zagrodnik, Baughcum, Martin and King had multi-hit games, and Zagrodnik had a home run. Murray and Martin had two RBIs each.
Nate Taylor got the start and the win in Game 2, striking out seven. Andrew Nixon struck out three in a relief outing.
Hebron 3, Athens Academy 0
ATHENS — Daniel Barwick pitched a complete-game Thursday, shutting out Athens Academy in Hebron Christian’s 3-0 win. He struck out seven and scattered seven hits.
Bennett Waters went 2-for-2 for the Lions (6-7), while Luke Starling (two RBIs), Morgan Wiles, Nate Coker, Brad Ihm and Parker Marlatt had a hit each.
