NORCROSS — Huge games from Rhett Wells and Graham Stogner helped Greater Atlanta Christian’s baseball team to a 12-1 win over Chamblee on Tuesday, giving new head coach Josh Lee his first career win.
Wells struck out 11 and gave up one hit in 3 2/3 innings, while Stogner went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and seven RBIs.
BASEBALL
Central Gwinnett 9, Discovery 4
LAWRENCEVILLE — Omar Zachery was the winning pitcher Tuesday in Central Gwinnett’s 9-4 win over rival Discovery. Zachery pitched five innings with eight strikeouts, scattering five hits and three runs.
Diego Montano and Felipe Lopez closed out the win in relief.
Lopez went 3-for-4 with two runs to spark the Central offense, while Alexander Maxey went 2-for-2 and scored two runs.
Berkmar 18, Stone Mountain 0
LILBURN — Berkmar dispatched Stone Mountain 18-0 in three innings in Tuesday’s season opener.
Rhaylin Carvajal struck out eight of the nine batters he faced in a no-hitter and walked one. He also went 2-for-2 with a triple, a walk, a stolen base, three RBIs and three runs.
Isaac Suriel had an inside-the-park home run and seven RBIs, and Emmanuel Gracia was 3-for-3 with three runs and two stolen bases.
Grayson 10, Walnut Grove 6
LOGANVILLE — Tyler Phillips and Rayne Fry powered Grayson’s offense in a 10-6 win over Walnut Grove in Tuesday’s season opener.
Phillips’ only hit was a grand slam (1-for-3), and Fry also drove in four runs while going 2-for-5 with a double and two runs scored. Blair Barnes went 1-for-3 with a solo home run.
Jayson Barber was the winning pitcher, striking out six in 3 2/3 innings. He gave up two runs (one earned).
Dacula 5, Archer 4
DACULA — Dacula won an exciting season opener Monday for new head coach Jake Bova, getting a walk-off single in the 10th inning from Kolby Perry for a 5-4 win over Archer.
The Falcons forced extra innings with three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, highlighted by a game-tying, two-run single by Alex Gelmini. Gelmini (two hits, three RBIs), Perry (two hits, double, run, RBI) and Daniel Poole (two hits, double, run, RBI) led the offense.
Aryan Virani pitched a 1-2-3 10th inning of relief for the win. Dacula’s Ayden Mills, Dale Towe and A.J. Weiss combined to pitch the first nine innings without allowing an earned run and striking out eight.
Providence 17, South Gwinnett 7
SNELLVILLE — Providence Christian defeated South Gwinnett 17-7 in five innings on Tuesday.
Connor Jones (2-for-3, two runs, three RBIs), Carson Tillotson (2-for-3, two runs, two RBIs), Reece Newberry (4-for-4, three runs, two RBIs) and Kennan Sukkert (2-for-2, two runs, RBI, two walks) led the Storm offense.
Brian Oh pitched four innings with no earned runs for the win. He struck out four and allowed two hits.
Lovett 6, Wesleyan 2
ATLANTA — Lovett jumped ahead 4-0 in the third inning and held on for a 6-2 win over Wesleyan on Tuesday.
Cooper Blauser provided one Wesleyan run with a solo home run and the other came home when Bruce Hubbard drew a bases loaded walk. Druw Jones and Schley Gordy had doubles for the Wolves, who got 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief from Carson Ballard.
