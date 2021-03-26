LILBURN — Parkview defeated Brookwood 10-4 Friday night to win the weekly series between the two baseball rivals 2-1.
Ethan Lail was the winning pitcher after a four-inning outing that saw him strike out five and allow one earned run. Ryan Spikes had an exceptional relief outing with five strikeouts and no earned runs in three innings.
Parkview (11-7, 4-2) was led at the plate by Jayden Talik (3-for-3, home run, two RBIs), Cade Sadler (2-for-3, two home runs, three RBIs) and Landon Stripling (1-for-3, RBI double).
Brookwood (12-6, 1-2) was led by Jack Spyke, who went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs. The Broncos’ Jonathan Jaime was 1-for-4 with two RBIs, and Alec Colon was 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
BASEBALL
Archer 6, Duluth 5
DULUTH — Archer rallied from a 5-2 deficit in the seventh inning Friday, eventually pulling out a 6-5 win over Duluth in eight innings.
Nate Beckman’s two-out, two-run single in the seventh tied the score for Archer.
Duluth was led by Chris Morrissey, who pitched six innings and allowed three earned runs, and Aadil Desai, who was 3-for-4 with two doubles.
North Gwinnett 4, Mountain View 2
LAWRENCEVILLE — North Gwinnett won the decisive Game 3 of its 8-AAAAAAA series with Mountain View this week, taking a 4-2 road victory Friday. The teams split pitchers’ duels earlier in the week.
Mountain View (9-10, 3-3) was led by Landen Fernandez (two hits, one run), Nick Hong (one hit, two RBIs), Ryan Westfall (one hit) and Kenny Mallory (one hit).
Norcross sweeps Berkmar
NORCROSS — Norcross defeated Berkmar 11-1 and 16-2 in a 7-AAAAAAA doubleheader Friday.
Cody Balsman and Nicholas Plithides were the winning pitchers, and Tre Phelps had two hits, including a home run. Peyton Gorham, Balsman, Drew Bissell and Nick Nilsson also had a multi-hit game.
Mill Creek 3, Peachtree Ridge 1
SUWANEE — Nick Taddei was the winning pitcher Friday as Mill Creek defeated Peachtree Ridge 3-1 for a sweep of the teams’ three-game 8-AAAAAAA series this week.
Griffin Spalding had three hits for the Hawks.
Buford 3, Dacula 0
BUFORD — Buford won Game 3 of its 8-AAAAAA series with Dacula on Friday, blanking the Falcons 3-0.
Blaine Jenkins pitched six solid innings for Dacula, which got hits from Tyson Brown and Daniel Poole.
GAC 23, Carver 0
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian powered to a 23-0 win over Carver-Atlanta in 5-AAA on Friday.
Parker Hallock led the Spartans (2-for-2, triple, double, five RBIs), while Christian Burnette (1-for-3, double, two RBIs) and Eli Durnell (1-for-1, double, three RBIs) also played well. Tommy Clement pitched three innings for the win, striking out five and allowing one hit.
Providence 11, Hebron 1
DACULA — Every Providence Christian starter had a hit Friday night in an 11-1 win at Hebron Christian in 5-A Private.
The Storm (3-12, 1-2) got big games from Brian Oh (2-for-3, two runs), Connor Jones (2-for-4, two doubles, three RBIs), Austin Kohler (2-for-3, home run, three RBIs, two walks), Caleb Lee (2-for-4, two runs) and Carson Tillotson (2-for-3, three runs, two RBIs).
Joe Shealy was the winning pitcher, scattering six hits over 5 2/3 innings and giving up one earned run. Kohler struck out three in 1 1/3 innings of relief.
Hebron (13-4, 2-1 region) was led by Jaiden Stowers (2-for-3), Jackson Hackney (1-for-3, run), Tyler Jay Sciavicco (1-for-3, RBI) and Tim Gay (1-for-1).
Wesleyan 10, Mount Vernon 3
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Druw Jones hit two home runs and was the winning pitcher Friday in Wesleyan’s 10-3 win over Mount Vernon in 5-A Private.
Jones finished with three hits and four RBIs at the plate, and pitched three innings with six strikeouts. He allowed five hits and one run.
Lucas Schelhammer pitched 3 2/3 innings of relief, scattering four hits and striking out six.
The Wolves (11-4, 2-0) took control with a six-run second inning.
