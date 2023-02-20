MARIETTA — Parkview opened its baseball season with a 13-1 rout of host Lassiter on Monday.
Garrett Lambert starred on the mound and at the plate. He struck out 10, allowed one hit and gave up no earned runs in five innings, in addition to going 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs.
Ali Banks (3-for-5, home run, two RBIs), Ethan Finch (1-for-3, home run, two RBIs), Colin Houck (2-for-3, double, two walks, two RBIs) and Cade Brown (2-for-4, walk, RBI) also stood out in the Parkview onslaught.
The Panthers’ Jackson Collett (two strikeouts) and Thorpe Musci (one strikeout) each pitched a scoreless, hitless inning of relief. Musci needed just six pitches in a quick seventh inning.
BASEBALL
Grayson 15, Redan 7
DECATUR — Grayson overpowered Redan in a 15-7 victory Monday at Gresham Park.
Austin Williamson led the Rams (3-2) with a 4-for-5 game, including a triple, a double and two runs scored. Jeramie Favors was 3-for-4 with a double, talk, two RBIs and two runs, and Mason McCree was 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs.
Favors (1-1) pitched four innings for the win. He struck out four and walked none.
Dacula 5, Apalachee 4
WINDER — Dacula edged Apalachee 5-4 Monday.
The Falcons’ Jared Glenn pitched five innings and allowed two runs, striking out nine. Jacob Merchant struck out three in 1 1/3 innings and Aryan Virani notched the save.
Dale Towe led Dacula attack with three hits and three runs, Harry Bouldin had two hits and an RBI and Tanner Holloway had two RBIs.
Duluth 9, Chattahoochee 0
DULUTH — Riley Hasenstab’s complete game helped Duluth to a 9-0 win over Chattahoochee on Monday.
Hasenstab struck out five and gave up one hit in the shutout. He also was 2-for-3 at the plate.
Josiah Satterwhite went 3-for-3 for the Wildcats (2-1), making him 8-for-8 on the season.
Loganville 6, Buford 2
LOGANVILLE — Loganville, last year’s Class AAAAA state champion, handed Buford a 6-2 loss Monday.
Cannon Goldin had the Wolves’ lone hit, going 1-for-4 with two RBIs and a stolen base. Buford falls to 1-2 on the season.
Wesleyan 3, Dunwoody 2
DUNWOODY — Schley Gordy had three hits, including a game-winning triple in the top of the seventh inning, as Wesleyan topped Dunwoody 3-2 Monday.
The Wolves (1-1) fell behind 2-0 in the third inning, but tied the score with two runs in the sixth, which started with a leadoff triple from Reed Purcell. He scored his team’s first run off a Forrest Lietz fielder’s choice.
Lietz pitched the first three innings, and struck out six. Shawn Simmons pitched a scoreless fourth inning, and Dominick Scalese was the winning pitcher after a scoreless, hitless final three innings. Scalese struck out five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.