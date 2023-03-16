LILBURN — Thorpe Musci and Jackson Collett limited Grayson to one hit, and Garrett Lambert led the way at the plate Wednesday as Parkview rolled to an 11-0, five-inning victory in Region 4-AAAAAAA baseball.
Musci struck out five and allowed one hit in four scoreless innings before Collett pitched a scoreless, hitless fifth inning.
Lambert went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, five RBIs, three runs and one stolen base. Colin Houck was 3-for-3 with a double, three runs and a stolen base, and Erick Rodriguez was 1-for-2 with two RBIs, one run and one stolen base.
Parkview also defeated Grayson on Monday in the opener of the three-game series. Game 3 is Thursday at Grayson after moving up from Friday to avoid weather issues.
BASEBALL
Duluth 9, Discovery 4
LAWRENCEVILLE — Duluth defeated Discovery 9-4 in eight innings on Wednesday, improving to 3-0 in 7-AAAAAAA.
The Wildcats’ Josiah Satterwhite struck out 12 and gave up one hit in five innings, but Discovery rallied to force extra innings. Duluth answered with five runs in the top of the eighth inning, making Jordan Mueller the winning pitcher.
Buford 14, Mountain View 2
BUFORD — Brandon Taliaferro’s walk-off grand slam capped Buford’s 14-2 win over Mountain View on Wednesday in 8-AAAAAAA.
Taliaferro finished 2-for-4 with five RBIs, two runs and a stolen base, while Cannon Goldin (3-for-4, double, two RBIs, two runs, one stolen base), Nate Taylor (3-for-3, double, RBI) and Cole Taylor (2-for-3, double, RBI, three runs, one stolen base) also stood out for the Wolves (4-8, 2-2), who bounced back from Monday’s loss to Mountain View.
Nate Taylor (3-1) pitched five innings for the win and gave up two runs (one earned) on five hits. He struck out 11 and walked two. Davis Church struck out two in a scoreless inning of relief, giving up one hit.
Mountain View was led by Caleb Farr (solo home run), Tyshon Patty (two hits, triple, RBI), Victor Astacio (two doubles), Cooper Johnson (hit) and Jesse Crews (hit).
Archer 19, South 3
LAWRENCEVILLE — Jack Young pitched five perfect innings Wednesday as Archer routed South Gwinnett 19-3 in 4-AAAAAAA.
Young struck out 10 over his five innings.
Dacula 12, Collins Hill 2
DACULA — Dacula posted a 12-2 win over Collins Hill in six innings on Wednesday in 8-AAAAAAA.
Ryan Higdon, Jacob Merchant and Kaleb Perry combined to shut down the Collins Hill hitters.
The Falcons (11-5, 3-1) were led at the plate by Marquise Blackman (three-run home run, two runs), A.J. Weiss (two hits, one RBI), Alex Gelmini (two hits, one RBI), Tyson Brown (one hit, three RBIs), D.J. Quary (two hits, two RBIs, one run) and Perry (two hits, game-ending solo home run in sixth).
Norcross 9, Berkmar 1
LILBURN — Norcross opened 7-AAAAAAA play with a 9-1 victory over Berkmar on Wednesday.
Nick Lanning (three innings) and Joseph Mendoza (four innings) combined for 15 strikeouts and held Berkmar to three hits. Carter Cocks had three hits and Dorian Foster had two hits to lead the Norcross offense.
Brookwood splits with Newton
COVINGTON — Clinton Harris’ pitching and the Brookwood batters stood out in a 21-1 victory over Newton in Game 2 of Wednesday’s 4-AAAAAAA doubleheader at Newton. The Broncos lost 3-2 in Game 1 to Newton.
Harris (2-0) recorded 11 of his 12 outs by strikeout in four innings, pitching around three walks. Casey McKeon (2-for-2, double, three RBIs, two runs), Jay Bueno (2-for-2, double, three RBIs, two runs), Jackson Barberi (2-for-2, two RBIs, four runs) and Shawn Mize (1-for-1, triple, three RBIs) led the Brookwood hitters in the nightcap.
In the Game 1 loss, the Broncos were led at the plate by Cole Norman (1-for-3, double), John Beverly (1-for-3, RBI, three stolen bases) and Alex Reyes (1-for-3). Brendan Keller (2 2/3 innings, seven strikeouts, one hit) and Micah Bradley (4 1/3 innings, six strikeouts, three hits, two earned runs) shared pitching duties in the opener.
Mill Creek sweeps Central
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mill Creek swept a pair of 8-AAAAAAA games from Central Gwinnett on Wednesday.
The Hawks won 13-0 in Game 1, and 10-0 in the nightcap.
Centennial 3, GAC 1
ALPHARETTA — Greater Atlanta Christian fell 3-1 to Centennial in 6-AAAAA on Wednesday.
Wynn Boren pitched six innings for GAC, striking out seven and scattering six hits and two earned runs.
Everett Braswell (1-for-3, run), Jakobi Bowens (1-for-3, double) and Aaron Hobson (1-for-2) were GAC’s top hitters.
Walnut Grove 3, Seckinger 0
LOGANVILLE — Seckinger fell 3-0 to Walnut Grove on Wednesday, evening their three-game 8-AAAA series at 1-1.
The Jaguars got a nice effort from pitcher Jordan Oldknow, who struck out four and allowed four hits in six innings.
