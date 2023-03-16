LILBURN — Thorpe Musci and Jackson Collett limited Grayson to one hit, and Garrett Lambert led the way at the plate Wednesday as Parkview rolled to an 11-0, five-inning victory in Region 4-AAAAAAA baseball.

Musci struck out five and allowed one hit in four scoreless innings before Collett pitched a scoreless, hitless fifth inning.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.