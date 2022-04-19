LILBURN — Parkview wrapped up the Region 4-AAAAAAA baseball title Monday with a 15-0 victory over South Gwinnett in four innings.
The Panthers’ region title is their fifth straight and 25th in program history.
Landon Stripling (6-1) struck out five and allowed two hits in two innings before Rofran Padro pitched the final two innings without allowing a hit. Stripling also went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs.
Other top hitters for Parkview (21-6, 9-1) were Cayden Gaskin (3-for-4, two doubles, triple, three RBIs), Colin Houck (3-for-3, home run, double, two RBIs), Cade Brown (1-for-2, triple, three RBIs) and Andrews Opata (1-for-2, triple, two RBIs).
BASEBALL
Norcross 7, Archer 2
LAWRENCEVILLE — Norcross defeated Archer 7-2 Monday in 7-AAAAAAA behind another strong outing from Nick Lanning.
Lanning struck out 10 in 6 2/3 innings, scattering four hits and two runs. Lanning also had two hits.
Chase Bastuk (three hits), Peyton Gorham (two hits) and Andrew Bernard (two hits) also contributed in the win.
Brookwood 5, Newton 1
SNELLVILLE — Dylan Lonergan’s impressive outing helped Brookwood to a 5-1 win over Newton in 4-AAAAAAA on Monday.
Lonergan struck out 12 in seven innings, scattering three hits.
Brookwood (10-17, 6-4) was led at the plate by Jonathan Jaime (1-for-3, three RBIs) and John Beverley (2-for-3, RBI).
GAC 3, Sandy Creek 2
NORCROSS — Sawyer Crum was the winning pitcher after 6 1/3 innings of scoreless, hitless relief Monday as Greater Atlanta Christian defeated Sandy Creek 3-2 in 5-AAA.
The Spartans (21-5, 11-1) were led offensively by Graham Stogner (1-for-3, two RBIs), Aaron Hobson (2-for-4) and Bailey Teague (2-for-2).
Providence 11, Galloway 1
LILBURN — A big performance from Providence Christian’s hitters made a winner out of Reece Newberry in Monday’s 11-1 victory over Galloway.
Newberry struck out seven and allowed two hits in a six-inning complete game, and also was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs.
The Storm’s other top hitters included JohnMark Compton (1-for-2, walk, three runs) and Kennan Sukkert (1-for-3, two runs, walk).
