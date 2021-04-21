LILBURN — Parkview overpowered South Gwinnett for a 15-0, three-inning win Wednesday to clinch the Region 4-AAAAAAA baseball championship.
It is the 24th region title in program history.
The Panthers (18-10, 9-2) were led by Cade Sadler (2-for-2, three-run home run), Mason Brown (3-for-3, two doubles, four RBIs), Jake Keener (2-for-2, two RBIs) and Sam Smith (2-for-3, two RBIs).
BASEBALL
Duluth 8, Discovery 2
LAWRENCEVILLE — Duluth clinched a state playoff berth with Wednesday’s 8-2 win over Discovery in 7-AAAAAAA play.
Chris Morrissey pitched a complete game for the win without allowing an earned run. He struck out six and walked none.
Duluth (12-14) was led at the plate by Aadil Desai, who went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Grayson 11, Mountain View 1
LOGANVILLE — Grayson rolled to an 11-1 win in six innings over Mountain View on Wednesday.
Tyler Gray (8-2), Jayson Barber, De’Yon Cannon and Kam Byrd pitched well in the win, combining to give up three hits and striking out four.
The Rams (23-5) were led offensively by Henry Hunter (2-for-3, two-run home run, three RBIs, three runs), Grady Bryant (two hits, double, two RBIs, two runs) and Kam Byrd (two hits, double, one run).
Brookwood 15, Newton 0
SNELLVILLE — Jonathan Jaime was 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs Wednesday in Brookwood’s 15-0 win over Newton in 4-AAAAAAA.
Dylan Lonergan and Stone Bonner combined for a four-inning no-hitter. Lonergan threw three innings with seven strikeouts and no walks, while Bonner went an inning with a strikeout and a walk.
The Broncos (18-11, 7-4) also got contributions from Charlie Boyce (1-for-1, run), Caleb Cruz (1-for-1, run), Josh Sosa (1-for-1, double, RBI), Chase Sammon (1-for-1, double, RBI), Bonner (1-for-1, RBI), Dylan Taylor (1-for-2, triple, two RBIs), Carter Bailey (1-for-1, triple, RBI) and Jake Herren (1-for-1, run).
Peachtree Ridge 9, Collins Hill 5
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge defeated Collins Hill 9-5 in 8-AAAAAAA baseball on Friday.
The two teams play again Friday with the winner earning the region’s No. 4 seed for the state playoffs.
