EMERSON — Garrett Lambert and Thorpe Musci shut down Baylor (Tenn.) in the Parkview baseball team’s 1-0 on Thursday.
Lambert pitched 5 2/3 innings for the win, striking out nine and scattering three hits. Thorpe struck out the side in the seventh inning for the save.
BASEBALL
Hebron 9, Galloway 4
DACULA — Hebron Christian celebrated Senior Night with a 9-4 victory over Galloway on Thursday.
The Lions improve to 17-8 overall and 11-1 in Region 5-A Private heading into a three-game series with Wesleyan next week that will decide the region title.
Senior Tyler Jay Sciavicco went 3-for-4, and fellow seniors Bennett Waters (two RBIs), Greg Troxell (one RBI) and Jackson Borden had a hit each. Borden also made two diving catches that saved runs. Senior Hunter Trussell reached on a fielder’s choice and scored a run.
Parker Marlatt was 3-for-4 with four RBIs in the win.
Providence 5, Mount Vernon 4
LILBURN — Karmelo Crumpton’s sacrifice fly RBI brought home Brian Oh with the winning run in Providence Christian’s 5-4 win over Mount Vernon on Thursday.
Crumpton went 1-for-3 and drove in two runs, Oh was 1-for-3, Kennan Sukkert was 1-for-2 with a walk, Connor Jones was 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run and JohnMark Compton was 1-for-3 with a run and two stolen bases.
Jones pitched five innings, allowing two runs on four hits. He struck out four. Keegan de Mayo picked up the win after pitching two scoreless innings and allowing only one hit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.