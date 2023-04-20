DACULA — Parker Marlatt’s dominant pitching carried Hebron Christian to a 2-0 win over Oconee County in Region 8-AAA baseball on Wednesday.
Marlatt struck out nine over seven innings, allowing one hit and walking one. He also was 1-for-3 at the plate.
Sam Mitchell went 2-for-2 with a walk, a double and an RBI to lead the Hebron (12-14-1, 8-6 region) hitters. Ryan Bruce (1-for-3, RBI), Nate Coker (1-for-3, double, run), Demitri Watts (1-for-3), Sebastian Daigle (1-for-3) and Morgan Wiles (two walks, run) also contributed offensively. Wiles also stood out with exceptional defense.
Hebron hosts Monroe Area at 4:30 p.m. Thursday for Senior Day.
BASEBALL
Grayson 7, Archer 5
LAWRENCEVILLE — Grayson completed a three-game sweep of Archer in 4-AAAAAAA with a 7-5 victory Wednesday in its final regular season game.
Ekrem Kruskic was the winning pitcher and Landon Arroyos followed with two innings of no-hit ball for the save.
Grayson (18-12, 11-4) was led offensively by Tyler Phillips, who went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Mason McCree (2-for-2, two runs) and Toby Gunter (2-for-3, RBI, run) also contributed at the plate.
The Rams host Marietta at 4 p.m. Friday in the first round of the state playoffs. Game 3, if necessary, is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.
Lanier 15, Habersham 9
MOUNT AIRY — Lanier pounded out 16 hits Wednesday in a 15-9 win over Habersham Central that clinched the No. 2 seed from 8-AAAAAA for the state playoffs.
Diego Rubio (four hits, two RBIs), Jordan Wilson (two home runs, five RBIs), Adrian Jimenez (three hits, two RBIs), Caleb Fones (two hits, RBI), Braden Richards (two hits, two RBIs) and Logan Laughlin (two hits, two RBIs) led the Longhorns’ hitters.
Fones (two innings, three hits, one unearned run, two strikeouts), Jared Huse (two innings, two hits, two strikeouts, two earned runs), Ethan Curtis (one inning, four hits, four runs, two strikeouts) and Barrett Blackwell (two innings, three hits, one earned run, two strikeouts). Huse was the winning pitcher.
GAC 10, Northview 0
NORCROSS — Camden Helms went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs Wednesday in Greater Atlanta Christian’s 10-0 win over Northview in 6-AAAAA.
Conrad Cason (2-for-2, double, two runs), Aaron Hobson (1-for-3, double), Bailey Teague (1-for-2, two RBIs) and Cole Scott (RBI) also contributed to the GAC onslaught. Cason struck out six in five, two-hit innings for the win.
North Hall 14, Seckinger 1
GAINESVILLE — Seckinger’s inaugural season ended Wednesday with a 14-1 loss to North Hall in Game 3 of an 8-AAAA playoff series.
The Jaguars finish with a 15-14 record.
