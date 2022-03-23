ATLANTA — Parker Marlatt struck out nine in a no-hitter Tuesday as Hebron Christian blanked Mount Vernon 5-0 in its Region 5-A Private baseball opener.
Marlatt allowed only one base runner on a walk.
The Lions (7-7) got RBI singles from Luke Starling and Morgan Wiles.
BASEBALL
Archer 17, Discovery 2
LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer overpowered Discovery for a 17-2 win in 7-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
William Wallace (3-for-3, four RBIs, home run) and Jake Bridges (2-for-2, two RBIs, two walks) led the Tigers’ hitters. Henry McGee pitched three innings for the win, allowing no earned runs and striking out four.
GAC sweeps Carver-Atlanta
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian rolled to 11-0 and 16-1 wins over Carver-Atlanta on Tuesday in 5-AAA.
In Game 1, Sawyer Crum pitched five shutout innings for the win, allowing only one hit and striking out 12. He was supported by Aaron Hobson (3-for-3, two home runs, three RBIs), Camden Helms (2-for-3, home run, two RBIs) and Graham Stogner (3-for-4, three RBIs).
Conrad Cason was the winning pitcher in the nightcap, going three innings and allowing one run on two hits. He struck out six. GAC’s top hitters in Game 2 were Collin Helms (2-for-4, double, two RBIs) and Stogner (1-for-2, two RBIs).
Wesleyan 11, Galloway 1
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan opened 5-A Private play with an 11-1 win over Galloway on Tuesday.
Bryce Hubbard led the Wolves (8-3) with two hits, including a home run, three runs and two RBIs, while Cooper Blauser had two hits, including a double, two runs and two RBIs. Carson Ballard, Schley Gordy and Dom Scalese all had doubles, Gordy had an RBIs and Scalese drove in two runs.
Nate Kerpics pitched four innings for the win, allowing one hit and one run with six strikeouts. Lucas Schelhammer pitched two scoreless, hitless innings of relief with five strikeouts.
Holy Innocents’ 4, Providence 3
ATLANTA — Carson Tillotson was a tough-luck losing pitcher Tuesday in Providence Christian’s 4-3 loss to Holy Innocents’.
Tillotson went 6 2/3 innings, scattering six hits. He didn’t allow an earned run, struck out six and walked none.
The Storm’s top hitters were Reece Newberry (2-for-3, two doubles, run), Stephen Kemmerer (two walks, sacrifice bunt) and Bryan Chesnut (run, two stolen bases).
