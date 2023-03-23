SUWANEE — Justin Bowman pitched his second straight no-hitter Wednesday in North Gwinnett’s 16-1 win over Discovery in Region 7-AAAAAAA baseball.
Bowman (3-0) struck out 10 over four innings after a five-inning, 12-strikeout no-hitter last week.
Cooper Chunn led North’s hitters, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Brodie Baweja was close behind, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Ian Bicknell, Mateo Estrada and Andrew Doherty contributed two RBIs each.
North is 14-4 overall and 4-1 in the region.
BASEBALL
Dacula 18, Mountain View 6
LAWRENCEVILLE — Dacula totaled 16 hits Wednesday in an 18-6 victory over Mountain View, taking a 2-0 edge in this week’s three-game, 8-AAAAAAA series with the Bears.
Tyson Brown (three hits, three RBIs, four runs) and Alex Gelmini (three hits, two RBIs, three runs) led the Dacula attack. Tanner Holloway (two hits, three RBIs), A.J. Weiss (two hits, three runs), Yeldwin Medrano (one hit, two RBIs) and Dale Towe (double, two RBIs, run) also stood out for the Falcons (13-6, 5-2), who are second in the region behind Mill Creek.
Jared Glenn pitched three innings for the win. He gave up one run on one hit and struck out three.
Mountain View falls to 6-9 overall and 2-3 in the region.
Buford 3, Mill Creek 2
HOSCHTON — Buford slipped past Mill Creek 3-2 Wednesday, evening the teams’ 8-AAAAAAA series this week at 1-1. The deciding Game 3 between the neighboring schools is Friday at Buford.
Matt Simay and Ryan Thomas had a hit each and drove in Mill Creek’s runs. Hunter Pirkle (six innings, five hits, three earned runs, four strikeouts, no walks) and Zain Keerti (one scoreless, hitless inning with one strikeout, no walks) shared pitching duties for the Hawks.
Grayson 12, Brookwood 4
LOGANVILLE — Grayson defeated Brookwood 12-4 Wednesday, going up 2-0 in the teams’ best-of-three series in 4-AAAAAAA this week.
Winning pitcher Jeramie Favors (2-4) went 3 1/3 innings, struck out two and allowed one earned run. Austin Williamson pitched 3 2/3 innings of relief, striking out two and allowing one earned run.
Grayson (9-11, 2-3) was led offensively by Tyler Phillips (2-for-4, two doubles, RBI), J.D. Smith (1-for-2, two walks, two runs), Austin Williamson (1-for-2, triple, two walks, two runs) and Elijah Miller (1-for-3, triple, run, RBI).
Brookwood (10-6, 2-3) was led at the plate by Preston Bonn (2-for-3, double, RBI), Cody Fuller (1-for-3) and V.J. Heath (1-for-3, double, RBI).
Archer 8, Newton 1
LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer celebrated Senior Night with an 8-1 victory over Newton on Wednesday, improving to 5-0 in 4-AAAAAAA.
Cody Russell struck out six in six innings and gave up one hit for the win. Lance Keeler followed by striking out one in a scoreless inning.
Henry McGee went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for the Tigers.
Duluth 7, Berkmar 2
LILBURN — Duluth defeated Berkmar 7-2 on Wednesday, improving to 5-0 in 7-AAAAAAA.
Josiah Satterwhite struck out 11 in five, one-hit innings for the win. Noah Whitaker led the Duluth offense with three hits and two RBIs. Manny Guarate added a pair of hits.
Parkview 15, South Gwinnett 0
SNELLVILLE — Cade Brown was 2-for-2 with two home runs Wednesday in Parkview’s 15-0, three-inning win over South Gwinnett in 4-AAAAAAA.
Brown drove in three runs, walked once, scored three runs and stole a base. Colin Houck (2-for-3, home run, three RBIs, two runs) and Landon Stripling (2-for-3, home run, two RBIs, two runs) also had big games.
Thorpe Musci struck out five in a three-inning, one-hit shutout.
South’s Zion Dunn went 1-for-1 in the loss.
Seckinger 10, Madison County 5
BUFORD — Seckinger topped Madison County 10-5 Wednesday in Game 2 of the teams’ three-game 8-AAAA series.
The Jaguars, who won Game 1 of the series Monday, got seven strikeouts in five innings from winning pitcher Jordan Oldknow. He gave up two hits and one earned run. Shia Carnish struck out three in two innings, allowing one hit.
Griffin Evans had a three-run home run and scored two runs to lead the Seckinger hitters. The team’s other top performers were Malachi Jeffries (one hit, two runs, two stolen bases), Jojo Montgomery (one hit, one RBI), Sebastian Hernandez (two hits, double, two runs), Caleb Fleitz (one hit, two runs) and Maverick Torres (one hit, one run).
GAC 5, North Springs 3
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian downed North Springs 5-3 in 6-AAAAA on Wednesday.
Aaron Hobson (3-for-4, double, three RBIs), Jakobi Bowens (2-for-2, home run, two RBIs, three runs) and Conrad Cason (1-for-3, triple) led the GAC hitters.
Cole Scott pitched three innings, allowing one earned run and one hit, for the win.
Recommended for you
Scenes from Buford at Mill Creek baseball on March 22, 2023. Click for more.PHOTOS: Buford at Mill Creek Baseball
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.