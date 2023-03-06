HOSCHTON — North Gwinnett edged Mill Creek 5-4 Monday in a non-region baseball matchup.
Brodie Baweja struck out four in five innings, and Ryan Hall (2-1) was the winning pitcher after striking out two in three innings. Baweja added a hit and an RBI at the plate.
The Bulldogs (7-2) were led offensively by Gavin Zoeller (2-for-4, three RBIs) and Koa Kloehs (2-for-3, home run).
Mill Creek pitchers Caleb Pierce, Will Myhand, Daniel Pierce and Zain Keerti combined to allow one earned run. Matt Simay (4-for-4, RBI), Will Farmer (two extra-base hits, two RBIs) and Dylan Armstrong (one hit, one RBI) led the Hawks’ offense, while Daniel Pierce, Ryan Thomas and Brandon Brown also had hits.
BASEBALL
Dacula 7, Flowery Branch 2
DACULA — Dacula’s winning streak reached six games with Monday’s 7-2 victory over Flowery Branch.
Dale Towe struck out four in four innings and allowed two runs, and Samuel Zaa pitched two innings with four strikeouts.
The Falcons (8-4) were led offensively by D.J. Quary (two hits, two runs) and Reiston Durham (one hit, two RBIs).
Mountain View 10, Berkmar 2
LAWRENCEVILLE — Cooper Johnson struck out 12 in five innings, scattering three hits and two runs, as Mountain View defeated Berkmar 10-2.
Kyle Hong (two hits, one run, three RBIs), Jackson Smith (two hits, one run, one RBI, double) and Brett Sportsman (one hit, one run, two RBIs).
Lanier sweeps Shiloh
SUGAR HILL — Lanier celebrated Senior Night on Monday with a sweep of Shiloh in 8-AAAAAA play.
The Longhorns beat Shiloh 6-5 in the opener before an 11-1 win in the nightcap.
GAC 21, Chattahoochee 2
MARIETTA — Greater Atlanta Christian slugged to a 21-2 victory over Chattahoochee at the East Cobb Baseball Complex on Monday.
Winning pitcher Eli Hanna struck out five in three innings, giving up three hits and one run. He also was 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBIs.
Aaron Hobson (2-for-3, two doubles, four RBIs), Bailey Teague (2-for-4, double, two RBIs), Conrad Cason (1-for-2, three RBIs) and Logan Kimberl (2-for-4, double, two RBIs) were the Spartans’ other standouts.
Cherokee Bluff 4, Seckinger 3
FLOWERY BRANCH — Seckinger fell 4-3 to Cherokee Bluff on Monday.
Tyler Greene (4 1/3 innings, five strikeouts, three hits, two earned runs) and Shia Carnish (2 1/3 innings, three strikeouts, two hits, no earned runs) shared pitching duties for the Jaguars.
Seckinger’s offensive leaders were Jojo Montgomery (one hit, two RBIs), Sebastian Hernandez (one hit, one RBI), Jin Kasuya (one hit, one run) and Malachi Jeffries (double, one run).
