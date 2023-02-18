2022 Norcross Baseball Varsity Team & Individual

Charlie Smith

 Bob Chadwick

EMERSON — Norcross’ baseball team rallied for four runs in the top of the seventh inning for a 6-5 win over Effingham County on Friday.

The Blue Devils’ Carter Cocks tied the score with a two-run double before Charlie Smith’s RBI single brought home the game-winning run. Joseph Mendoza pitched three scoreless innings for the win.

