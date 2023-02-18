EMERSON — Norcross’ baseball team rallied for four runs in the top of the seventh inning for a 6-5 win over Effingham County on Friday.
The Blue Devils’ Carter Cocks tied the score with a two-run double before Charlie Smith’s RBI single brought home the game-winning run. Joseph Mendoza pitched three scoreless innings for the win.
Norcross is 3-0 on the season.
BASEBALL
Mountain View 6, East Forsyth 2
BRUNSWICK — Tyshon Patty and Joel Taylor pitched Mountain View to a 6-2 victory over East Forsyth in Friday’s Baseball at the Beach tournament.
Patty struck out seven and didn’t allow a hit in three innings of the Bears’ season opener. Taylor was the winning pitcher, striking out eight and allowing one hit in four innings.
Patty also had a pair of hits and an RBI, Vik Patel had a solo home run and Cooper Johnson had a double, two RBIs and two runs.
Peachtree Ridge 11, Mount Paran 6
BRUNSWICK — Josh Evans and Brady Zopf pitched well Friday as Peachtree Ridge earned its first win of the season, 11-6 over Mount Paran, in the Baseball at the Beach tournament.
Evans earned the win after striking out three in 2 2/3 innings, and Zopf pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings.
The Lions’ Ryan Ward had a double and three RBIs, while Tyler Kelson, Brandon Sunwoo and Trey Majette had two hits each.
Collins Hill 4, Providence 3
SUWANEE — Collins Hill edged Providence Christian 4-3 Friday.
Reece Newberry (3 1/2 innings, five strikeouts, no hits, no runs) and Keegan de Mayo (3 innings, five strikeouts, two hits, no earned runs) pitched well for Providence. The Storm got a hit each from Reece Newberry (triple), Brady Williams (RBI), JohnMark Compton (run), Brian Oh (run) and Bryan Chesnut (RBI, two walks).
East Paulding 11, GAC 5
EMERSON — Greater Atlanta Christian lost 11-5 to East Paulding on Friday.
The Spartans were led at the plate by Eli Hanna (1-for-2, RBI) and Camden Helms (1-for-3, double). Jasper Johnson pitched 3 2/3 innings, scattering four hits and three earned runs. He struck out three.
