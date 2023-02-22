NORCROSS — Norcross’ baseball team put together a huge rally Wednesday before finishing off an 11-8 win over West Forsyth in 10 innings.
The Blue Devils trailed 8-1 after the second inning, then held West Forsyth scoreless for the next eight innings.
Jackson Kelly pitched six great innings of relief, and Avery Bizzell was the winning pitcher.
Charlie Smith, Dorian Foster and Carter Cocks each had three hits in the win, and Cocks had his first home run of the season.
Norcross is 4-1 on the season.
BASEBALL
Grayson 3, North 2
LOGANVILLE — Grayson edged North Gwinnett 3-2 in eight innings Wednesday.
Rams pitcher Jayson Barber had a solid start with no earned runs allowed and six strikeouts in four innings. Alex Espinoza (1-0) followed with stellar relief, going four scoreless innings for the win. He struck out three.
Grayson (4-2) was led offensively by Tyler Phillips (1-for-1, RBI, run), Mason McCree (RBI) and Espinoza (1-for-3, run).
Brookwood 5, Centennial 0
SNELLVILLE — Four Brookwood pitchers combined to shut out Centennial 5-0 Wednesday.
Shawn Mize struck out three in three, one-hit innings for the win. Cairo Velasquez (two innings, two strikeouts, one hit), Brenden Keller (one inning, one strikeout) and Cody Fuller (one inning, one strikeout) also pitched for the Broncos.
Ethan Reyes (2-for-3, two RBIs, stolen base), John Beverly (2-for-3, RBI, two runs), Alex Wright (2-for-3, run), Mason Archie (1-for-3, RBI, run), Preston Bonn (1-for-3, RBI) and Brenden Keller (1-for-2, run) led the Brookwood offense.
Peachtree Ridge 7, Seckinger 2
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge topped Seckinger 7-2 on Wednesday.
Anthony Vega allowed two hits in five innings for the win, while Peachtree Ridge got two hits and an RBI each from Anthony Manbeck and Ashton Bridewell. Josh Evans contributed an RBI triple and Quinten Jones reached base twice, leading to three stolen bases.
Jojo Montgomery hit a two-run home run for Seckinger.
Lovett 9, GAC 7
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian fell 9-7 to Lovett on Wednesday.
The Spartans were led by Conrad Cason (2-for-3, home run, three RBIs) and Camden Helms (1-for-3, double, three RBIs).
