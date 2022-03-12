NORCROSS — Nick Lanning threw a complete-game, one-hitter Friday as Norcross blanked Eastside 4-0.
Lanning struck out 10 batters and was one out away from a no-hitter before allowing a two-out hit in the seventh inning.
BASEBALL
Mountain View 11, Archer 9
LAWRENCEVILLE — Visiting Mountain View edged Archer 11-9 on Friday, evening its season record at 6-6.
T.J. Murcia pitched 1 1/3 innings, scattering a run and two hits, for the win. He struck out two. Tyshon Patty followed with a save in 2/3 of an inning, striking out one. He didn’t allow a hit or a run.
Cooper Johnson led the Bears’ offense with three hits (two doubles), three RBIs and a run. Landen Fernandez (two hits, two RBIs, triple), Harry Bouldin (two hits, two RBIs), Patty (triple, two runs), Murcia (double, two RBIs) and Jin Kasuya (double, RBI, two runs) also played well in the victory.
Loganville 3, Brookwood 2
LOGANVILLE — Brookwood fell 3-2 to Loganville on Friday, losing its seventh game of the season by three runs or less. Four of those losses have been one-run losses, including the past two games.
The Broncos (3-9) got a solid outing from starting pitcher Jackson Baberi, who went four innings and allowed five hits with one run. He struck out three and walked none. Collin Hart pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit.
Brookwood’s top hitters were Jonathan Jaime (1-for-3, triple, RBI, run), Dylan Lonergan (1-for-3, RBI), Jay Bueno (1-for-2) and Cody Fuller (1-for-3).
GAC 17, Hebron 1
DACULA — Collin Helms and Aaron Hobson combined for nine hits, and Graham Stogner drove in seven runs Friday in Greater Atlanta Christian’s 17-1 win over Hebron Christian.
Helms was 5-for-6 with an RBI, and Hobson was 4-for-6 with a double and two RBIs. Graham Stogner went 3-for-4 with two home runs for his seven RBIs. Conrad Cason also had a nice day, going 2-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI.
Rhett Wells was the winning pitcher after going three innings, allowing one hit and striking out five. Sawyer Crum struck out two and gave up two hits in three innings of relief.
Hebron trailed 9-1 after the sixth inning, then gave up eight runs in the top of the seventh. The game was called because of darkness before the Lions (5-6) could bat in the bottom of the seventh.
