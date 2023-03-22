SUWANEE — Nick Lanning and Avery Bizzell combined for a two-hit shutout Tuesday as Norcross blanked North Gwinnett 7-0 in Region 7-AAAAAAA baseball.
Lanning struck out nine over 4 2/3 innings, and Bizzell struck out two in 2 1/3 innings. Those two also added a pair of hits at the plate, and Bizzell blasted a two-run home run.
Carter Cocks had two hits and two RBIs in the win.
Norcross improves to 12-3 overall and 2-0 in the region, while North falls to 13-4 overall and 3-1 in the region.
BASEBALL
Peachtree Ridge sweeps Meadowcreek
SUWANEE — Brady Zopf and Ryan Ward held Meadowcreek to one hit over two games Tuesday as Peachtree Ridge swept to 15-0 and 17-0 victories in 7-AAAAAAA.
Zopf struck out seven and walked none in a Game 1 no-hitter. Ward had a grand slam and a double to lead the Lions’ offense, while Anthony Manbeck and Nico Diaz had two hits and a double each.
In Game 2, Ward struck out 11 in five innings with no walks and one hit allowed. Charles Culberson, Andrew Forbes and Ward had two hits each in the nightcap.
Hebron 1, Stephens 0
TOCCOA — Hebron Christian’s Parker Marlatt won a pitcher’s duel with Stephens County’s Nick Randall in a 1-0 Lions victory Tuesday.
Marlatt struck out nine and gave up three hits in five innings before Leyton Hewitt pitched two scoreless innings with three strikeouts and two hits allowed for the save.
The Lions (4-10-1, 1-3 in 8-AAA) got their lone run when Daniel Barwick scored on a wild pitch in the fifth inning.
Hebron’s top hitters were Morgan Wiles (1-for-3, stolen base), Ryan Bruce (1-for-2, sacrifice bunt) and Destin Matthews (0-for-1, two walks, stolen base).
Providence 6, Union 0
BLAIRSVILLE — Reece Newberry struck out 12 in a three-hit, complete-game Tuesday as Providence Christian defeated Union County 6-0 in 8-AA play.
Santos Wade (2-for-4, two runs, stolen base), Brian Oh (2-for-4, two runs) and Newberry (2-for-2, two walks) led the Storm hitters. Keegan de Mayo (hit, two RBIs), A.J. Cantrell (hit) and John Mark Compton (hit) were other contributors.
