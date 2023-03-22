2022 Norcross Baseball Varsity Team & Individual

Nick Lanning

 Bob Chadwick

SUWANEE — Nick Lanning and Avery Bizzell combined for a two-hit shutout Tuesday as Norcross blanked North Gwinnett 7-0 in Region 7-AAAAAAA baseball.

Lanning struck out nine over 4 2/3 innings, and Bizzell struck out two in 2 1/3 innings. Those two also added a pair of hits at the plate, and Bizzell blasted a two-run home run.

