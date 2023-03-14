LAWRENCEVILLE — Cooper Johnson shut down the Buford bats Monday as Mountain View picked up a 4-0 win in Region 8-AAAAAAA baseball.
The junior left-hander struck out 12 in a complete-game, three-hit shutout in the Bears’ region opener. He also added a hit at the plate.
Jackson Smith led the Mountain View offense with three hits (two doubles), two runs and one RBI, and Jesse Crews had a hit and two RBIs. Julian Hayes also had a hit.
Buford got hits from Cannon Goldin (1-for-3, triple, stolen base), Jayden Clark (1-for-3) and Bubba Coleman (1-for-3). Kyle Krause (1-1) took the loss, allowing three earned runs on three hits over two innings. He struck out one and walked one. Wyatt Getz pitched the next four innings with four strikeouts, one walk, three hits and one earned run.
The Wolves (3-8, 1-2 region) host the second game of the three-game series with Mountain View on Wednesday.
BASEBALL
Dacula 3, Collins Hill 0
SUWANEE — Dale Towe’s stellar outing keyed Dacula’s 3-0 win over Collins Hill in 8-AAAAAAA on Monday.
Towe pitched 6 2/3 shutout innings with three strikeouts before handing the ball to Aryan Virani, who struck out the game’s final batter for a one-out save.
The Falcons (10-5, 2-1) were led offensively by Marquise Blackman (two hits, one RBI), Jared Glenn (double) and A.J. Weiss (one hit, one RBI).
Parkview 9, Grayson 5
LOGANVILLE — Parkview outlasted Grayson for a 9-5 win Monday in the teams’ 4-AAAAAAA opener.
Ali Banks (3-for-5, leadoff home run), Landon Stripling (2-for-3, walk, hit by pitch), Cade Brown (3-for-4, home run, double, five RBIs, two runs, one stolen base) and Grant Garrett (3-for-4) led the Panthers (7-3) at the plate.
Stripling (2-1) was the winning pitcher after going 5 2/3 innings, scattering seven hits and five runs (three earned). He struck out two and walked two. Porter Berryman struck out the side in a scoreless, hitless seventh inning.
Mill Creek 12, Central 1
HOSCHTON — Mill Creek cruised past Central Gwinnett 12-1 Monday in 8-AAAAAAA.
Caleb Pierce (four innings, three hits, one run, four strikeouts, two walks) and Victor Cisneros (one inning, no hits, no runs, two strikeouts, no walks) didn’t allow an earned run for the Hawks.
Mill Creek was led offensively by Cole Mullins (two hits, RBI), Matt Simay (RBI), Ryan Thomas (one hit, RBI), Hunter Pirkle (RBI), Caleb Pierce (two RBIs) and Will Farmer (one hit).
Lanier 7, Apalachee 4
SUGAR HILL — Lanier downed Apalachee 7-4 in 8-AAAAAA on Monday.
Seckinger 9, Walnut Grove 8
BUFORD — Seckinger edged Walnut Grove 9-8 for an 8-AAAA victory in eight innings on Monday.
It was the second straight, eight-inning victory for the Jaguars (6-7, 4-2), who beat North Hall in eight innings on Friday.
Shia Carnish pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief for the win. Seckinger’s other top performers were Aiden O’Brien (2 1/3 innings, three hits, one run), Jin Kasuya (two hits, two runs, two RBIs), Jojo Montgomery (two hits, two RBIs), Caleb Fleitz (two hits, two RBIs), Tyler Greene (one hit, two runs), Isaiah Williams (double, run), Malachi Jeffries (one hit, two runs) and Grant Williams (three stolen bases, scored game-winning run).
