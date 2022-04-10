MARIETTA — Mountain View’s baseball team posted a 10-6 victory at Lassiter on Saturday.
Landen Fernandez had a big game with four hits, including a double and triple, two runs and an RBI. Tyshon Patty had two hits with a double, two runs and four RBIs. Jackson Smith added two hits, a run and an RBI.
Mountain View evened its season record at 12-12.
BASEBALL
Hebron 14, Providence 4
LILBURN — Hebron Christian improved to 8-1 in 5-A Private with a 14-4 win over Providence Christian on Saturday.
Parker Marlatt was the winning pitcher, going four innings and scattering four hits. He allowed one earned run and struck out six, along with going 3-for-4 with three RBIs at the plate.
Sam Mitchell (3-for-3, three RBIs) and Luke Starling (3-for-3, two RBIs) also had big games for the Lions (14-8), while Morgan Wiles, Brad Ihm, Nate Coker, Jackson Borden and Garrison Mitchell had a hit each.
Providence’s top hitters were Reece Newberry (3-for-3, double, two RBIs), Connor Jones (2-for-4, double, two runs), Brian Oh (1-for-3, RBI), Carson Tillotson (1-for-3, run, walk) and Brady Williams (1-for-3, run, walk). The Storm’s Peyton Rogers pitched three innings of relief, allowing three earned runs with one strikeout and one walk.
Wesleyan goes 3-0
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan went 3-0 against Mount Vernon in a 24-hour period, sweeping to 18-7 and 11-4 wins at home Friday and winning 15-0 on the road Saturday.
The Wolves (18-4, 9-0 in 5-A Private) got big games from Cooper Blauser (4-for-4, double, home run, two stolen bases, six RBIs) and Druw Jones (3-for-3, double, three stolen bases, two RBIs) in Game 1. Dom Scalese (two hits, two-run home run), Reed Purcell (two hits) and Schley Gordy (double) also contributed in a victory that featured 13 Wesleyan runs in the fourth inning, which stopped the game after five innings by mercy rule.
In Game 2, Bryce Hubbard went 3-for-4 with three doubles and two RBIs and Jones had two hits, a double and a home run, along with two stolen bases and four runs. Nate Kerpics opened the game with a first-inning grand slam on Senior Night, and added another hit later in the game.
Wesleyan needed just three innings to complete a 15-0 win Saturday. Carson Ballard retired all nine batters he faced — eight by strikeout. Jones (3-for-3, two stolen bases), Blauser (1-for-1, two RBIs, two stolen bases), Scalese (two-run home run) and Will Hillegass (two hits, RBI) were offensive standouts in the win.
