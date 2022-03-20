LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View defeated Collins Hill 10-2 in Region 8-AAAAAAA baseball on Saturday, a milestone day for the hosts.
The victory was the Bears’ 200th all-time and the 200th for Jason Johnson, the only head coach in program history.
Tyshon Patty pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings for the win, striking out four and allowing one hit. He also had three hits, including two doubles, scored a run and drove in three runs.
Wyatt Fooks (two hits, three runs), Landen Fernandez (two hits, four runs), Sebastian Hernandez (two hits, double, three RBIs), Malachi Jeffries (two hits), T.J. Murcia (hit, RBI) and Cooper Johnson (hit, RBI) also stood out offensively for Mountain View.
BASEBALL
Peachtree Ridge 17, North Gwinnett 7
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge finished off an 8-AAAAAAA series win over North Gwinnett with a 17-7 victory Saturday.
Matthew Hoskins homered for the Lions and Rand Besterman’s three-run double ended the game by mercy rule in the sixth. Anthony Vega pitched a complete game for the win.
Providence 6, Whitefield 5
MABLETON — Providence Christian edged Whitefield Academy 6-5 on Saturday.
Winning pitcher Connor Jones went four innings with four strikeouts, allowing five hits and three earned runs. He also went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a walk at the plate.
Kennan Sukkert pitched the final three innings for the save, allowing one earned run and two hits.
Caleb Lee went 2-for-3 with a run and two stolen bases for the Storm, while Karmelo Crumpton (1-for-1, run, walk, two stolen bases, two sacrifice bunts) and John Mark Compton (1-for-2, run, walk) also contributed offensively.
