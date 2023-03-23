DACULA — Morgan Wiles lined a single to center field to give Hebron Christian’s baseball an 8-7, walk-off win over Stephens County in Region 8-AAA on Thursday.
The Lions lost Thursday’s opener 5-3, but won two of three in this week’s series with Stephens.
Wiles’ game-winning hit capped a Hebron rally with five runs over the last two innings. The hosts trailed 7-5 going into the bottom of the seventh when Nate Coker led off with a single, followed by a single from Sam Mitchell. Demetri Watts’ hit-and-run single scored Coker and moved Mitchell to third base with no outs. Watts then stole second base.
Aubrey Wilbanks’ groundball allowed Mitchell to race home with the game-tying run. Wiles (1-for-2, three walks, stolen base) then delivered his walkoff hit.
Coker (2-for-3, walk, run, RBI), Watts (2-for-3, double, two RBIs, walk, run), Ayden Hudson (1-for-3, home run, two RBIs), Dallas Rice (1-for-2, double) and Mitchell (1-for-3, walk, two runs) led the Lions’ offense in Game 2.
Hudson started the nightcap on the mound and went three innings with two strikeouts. He gave up one earned run and no hits. Dallas Rice pitched the final three innings for his first varsity win, giving up two earned runs and four hits with one strikeout.
In the 5-3 loss in Game 1, Hebron (5-11-1, 2-4) got six innings from pitcher Daniel Barwick, who struck out five, gave up four hits and allowed just one earned run.
Wiles (3-for-4, double, suicide squeeze bunt that led to two runs), Chase Arnow (2-for-3, walk), Watts (1-for-3, run), Ryan Bruce (1-for-4) and Mitchell (1-for-4) led the Lions’ offense in the opener.
BASEBALL
Wesleyan 8, Dawson County 5
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan scored four runs in the first inning and held off Dawson County for an 8-5 win in 7-AAA on Thursday.
Schley Gordy had three hits, including two doubles, and two stolen bases for the Wolves, while Joe Laurite (two hits, double, three RBIs) and Reed Purcell (two hits, double, RBI) also stood out at the plate.
Wesleyan’s Dominick Scalese pitched 5 1/3 innings and gave up five runs (three earned) with four strikeouts. Gordy pitched the final 1 2/3 innings, striking out two and allowing one hit for the save.
