SUWANEE — Beau Brailey’s complete game led Mill Creek to a 5-1 win over Collins Hill in Region 8-AAAAAAA baseball on Monday.
Brailey allowed only two hits and no earned runs in seven innings, striking out four and walking one. Sahil Patel, Daniel Pierce, Nick Hollifield and Jacques Walker had RBIs for the Hawks (16-8, 5-2).
BASEBALL
Grayson 8, Brookwood 3
LOGANVILLE — Rayne Fry’s pitching and hitting helped Grayson to an 8-3 victory over Brookwood in 4-AAAAAAA on Monday.
Fry pitched six innings, allowed five hits and struck out five. He also had two hits. Teammate Jeramie Favors was 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.
The Rams improve to 17-7 overall and 8-2 in the region.
Brookwood’s Dylan Lonergan struck out eight in four innings, giving up one hit and two runs (none earned). Preston Bonn and Charlie Foster each went 1-for-3 with an RBI for the Broncos.
Parkview sweeps Newton
COVINGTON — Parkview rolled to 11-0 and 14-0 victories over Newton in 4-AAAAAAA on Monday.
Landon Stripling (5-1) pitched all six innings of the 11-0 opening win, striking out six and allowing two hits in the shutout. He also was 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and three RBIs.
Cayden Gaskin (2-for-3, double, three runs) and Jayden Talik (2-for-3, home run, three RBIs) were the Panthers’ other top hitters in Game 1.
In the nightcap — a five-inning win — Matthew Holcomb (2-0) struck out five in three innings before Thorpe Musci and Ethan Davis pitched an inning each in a combined no-hitter.
Parkview’s top hitters in the nightcap were Tanner Wagnon (2-for-3, double, RBI), Gaskin (2-for-3, two RBIs), Mason Watler (1-for-1, two-run double), Andrews Opata (home run), Colin Houck (home run) and Ford Thompson (home run).
Mountain View 16, Peachtree Ridge 12
SUWANEE — Mountain View held on for a 16-12 win over Peachtree Ridge in 8-AAAAAAA play Monday.
The Bears (13-12, 5-5) led 14-4 before Peachtree Ridge stormed back.
Owen Davis was the winning pitcher after striking out two and allowing one hit in an inning of relief. Tyshon Patty earned the save, striking out both batters he faced in a scoreless outing.
Mountain View’s top hitters were Cooper Johnson (three hits, run, four RBIs), Patty (two hits, home run, run, three RBIs), T.J. Murcia (home run, three RBIs), Landen Fernandez (two hits, triple, three runs, RBI), Sebastian Hernandez (two hits, RBI) and Jackson Smith (two hits, triple, three runs, two RBIs).
Westminster 4, GAC 2
ATLANTA — Greater Atlanta Christian fell 4-2 to Westminster in 5-AAA on Monday.
Sawyer Crum pitched six innings for the Spartans, scattering nine hits and striking out four. Rhett Wells (1-for-3, home run, RBI) and Conrad Cason (1-for-3, RBI) led the Spartans at the plate.
Wesleyan 7, Holy Innocents’ 3
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Cooper Blauser and Wesleyan scored a big 5-A Private win over Holy Innocents’ on Monday, claiming a 7-3 victory.
Blauser was 1-for-1 with a first-inning home run and scored three runs, in addition to a stellar night on the mound. He pitched five innings of relief, striking out six and allowing two hits and one run.
Druw Jones (2-for-3, home run), Bryce Hubbard (1-for-3, home run) and Carson Ballard (1-for-4, three RBIs) also stood out offensively for the Wolves (19-4, 10-0).
