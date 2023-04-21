HOSCHTON — Mill Creek’s baseball team swept Duluth on Friday in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs, avoiding the possibility of a Game 3 Saturday, the date of the high school’s prom.
The Hawks rolled to a 12-2 victory in Game 1, then defeated Duluth 8-1 in the nightcap. They advance to play the winner of Kennesaw Mountain and Lambert, who begin their best-of-three series Saturday.
Hunter Pirkle (four innings) and Zain Keerti (one inning) shared pitching duties in Mill Creek’s opening win, and Daniel Pierce, Matt Simay, Ryan Thomas, Wes Farmer, Will Myhand and Brandon Brown drove in runs.
Simay, Farmer, Myhand and Pirkle had RBIs in Game 2, while Nick Bennett (four innings) and Caleb Pierce (two innings) split up the pitching duties.
BASEBALL
Grayson splits
LOGANVILLE — Grayson split games with Marietta in their AAAAAAA first-round series Friday.
The hosts won the opener 11-2, but Marietta salvaged a split with a 5-1 victory in Game 2. Game 3 in the best-of-three series is Saturday at 1 p.m.
Rayne Fry was the Game 1 winning pitcher, striking out seven in a complete game. He got plenty of offensive support from his teammates, led by Isaiah Abrams (2-for-4, home run, double, two runs, four RBIs), Mason McCree (2-for-3, double, three runs) and Landon Arroyos (3-for-4, RBI).
Alex Sanchez (2-for-3), Tyler Phillips (double), Kevin McConaghy (walk in only at-bat, run) and J.D. Smith (1-for-3, RBI) led Grayson’s hitters in Game 2.
GAC 16, Northview 5
JOHNS CREEK — Greater Atlanta Christian overpowered Northview for a 16-5 victory Friday in Region 6-AAAAA play.
Bailey Teague led the Spartans, going 4-for-4 with three triples and four RBIs, while Conrad Cason (2-for-4, home run, two RBIs), Eli Hanna (3-for-5), Everett Braswell (2-for-3, triple) and Luke Winter (2-for-2, triple, two RBIs) also had big games at the plate.
Denzell Watkins struck out four in three innings for the win. He gave up one run on two hits.
GAC now heads to next week’s Class AAAAA state playoffs with a 17-11 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.