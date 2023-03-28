Lane Mosley.jpg

Lane Mosley

BUFORD — Lane Mosley and the Buford Wolves topped Central Gwinnett 14-0 in five innings on Monday in 8-AAAAAAA.

Mosley went 2-for-2 with an inside-the-park grand slam home run, five RBIs and three runs. Ethan Murray (3-for-3, two doubles, three RBIs, two runs), Cannon Goldin (3-for-4, two RBIs, one run, one stolen base) and Drew Avant (2-for-3, double, two RBIs, one run) also contributed in the win.

