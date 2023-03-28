BUFORD — Lane Mosley and the Buford Wolves topped Central Gwinnett 14-0 in five innings on Monday in 8-AAAAAAA.
Mosley went 2-for-2 with an inside-the-park grand slam home run, five RBIs and three runs. Ethan Murray (3-for-3, two doubles, three RBIs, two runs), Cannon Goldin (3-for-4, two RBIs, one run, one stolen base) and Drew Avant (2-for-3, double, two RBIs, one run) also contributed in the win.
Nate Taylor (4-2) struck out 10 in three scoreless, hitless innings for the win, while Jacob Nixon completed the shutout with three strikeouts in two scoreless innings.
Izaiah Delossantos was 1-for-2 and had Central’s only hit.
Brady Zopf struck out seven and allowed three runs in 4 1/3 innings before Trey Majette struck out five in 1 2/3 innings for the win.
Anthony Manbeck (3-for-3, two RBIs, four stolen bases), Josh Evans (2-for-4, two RBIs) and Majette (two hits, two RBIs, stolen base) led the Peachtree Ridge hitters.
Parkview sweeps Newton
LILBURN — Parkview swept Newton with wins of 16-3 in six innings and 20-0 in three innings in their 4-AAAAAAA doubleheader Monday.
In Game 1, the Panthers (15-3, 8-0) were led at the plate by Colin Houck (2-for-5, home run, four RBIs, stolen base), Landon Stripling (2-for-4, home run, four RBIs) and Ali Banks (2-for-3, two RBIs). Thorpe Musci (4-1) pitched all six innings for the win in the opener, striking out seven and giving up three earned runs on four hits.
In Game 2, Parkview pounded out six home runs, two by Houck. Ali Banks, Ethan Finch, Erick Rodriguez and Cade Brown also homered.
Houck was 2-for-3 with four RBIs, Grant Garrett went 1-for-2 with a triple and three RBIs and Stripling was 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs.
