LAWRENCEVILLE — Brookwood's baseball team defeated host Archer 9-2 Thursday as Josh Sharp and Davis Camuso drove in a combined five runs.
Sharp was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, and Camuso was 1-for-1 with two RBIs. They were backed up by solid games from Jake Herren (1-for-1, RBI), Dylan Taylor (2-for-3) and Trey Clark (2-for-2, RBI, two runs).
Carter Bailey (2-0) was the winning pitcher with a 4 2/3-inning outing that included six strikeouts. He allowed one unearned run and four hits. Stone Bonner earned his second save, pitching 2 1/3 innings and allowing one run and one hit. He struck out five.
The Broncos are 4-1 on the season.
BASEBALL
Duluth 3, South Gwinnett 1
SNELLVILLE — Chris Morrissey threw a complete game Thursday as Duluth topped South Gwinnett 3-1.
Jett Pimentel went 2-for-3 with a double to lead the Wildcats’ offense.
North Springs 1, Norcross 0
ATLANTA — Norcross wasted stellar pitching from Cody Balsman and Christian Harmon in a 1-0 loss to North Springs on Thursday.
Balsman and Harmon combined to pitch six innings of two-hit ball without allowing an earned run.
Dacula 6, Providence 5
LILBURN — Dacula rallied in the seventh inning for a 6-5 win over Providence Christian on Thursday.
Dacula was led by Tyson Brown (three hits) and Clay Holbrook (two hits), while Sebastian Saldarriagga was the winning pitcher. He had a pair of strikeouts.
Providence’s top hitters were Carson Tillotson (2-for-3, RBI, stolen base), Stephen Kemmerer (1-for-3, double) and Austin Kohler (1-for-3, double, RBI). Joe Shealy (four innings, three strikeouts, two earned runs) and Riley Cook (two innings, one strikeout, no runs) had solid pitching efforts for the Storm.
Hebron 15, ELCA 5
DACULA — Hebron Christian improved to 4-1 with a 15-5 win over Eagle’s Landing Christian in five innings Thursday.
Jackson Hackney went 2-for-3 with four RBIs, and Gavin Latham was 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead the offense. The Lions (4-1) also got hits from Nate Coker, Jaiden Stowers and Luke Starling.
Will Snead was the winning pitcher.
