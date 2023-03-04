KINGSLAND — Senior Jayson Barber pitched a no-hitter Friday in a 2-0 victory over Camden County, giving Jed Hixson his 200th win as the Grayson Rams’ baseball coach.
Barber struck out 13 in the complete game as the Rams (5-6) opened a three-game weekend road trip.
Tyler Phillips (2-for-2, double), Rayne Fry (RBI) and Alex Espinoza (RBI) led the Grayson offense. Teammates Isaiah Abrams and Alexander Sanchez had two stolen bases each.
BASEBALL
Providence (Fla.) 5, Parkview 4
HOOVER, Ala. — Providence (Fla.) handed Parkview a 5-4 loss in eight innings Friday in the Perfect Game Showdown.
The score was deadlocked 4-4 until Providence scored the game-winning run in the top of the eighth.
Oxford (Ala.) 6, Buford 5
HOOVER, Ala. — Buford fell 6-5 to Oxford (Ala.) Friday in the Perfect Game Showdown.
The Wolves trailed Oxford 6-2 in the seventh inning, but rallied to within 6-5 on a three-run home run by Bubba Coleman. It was the first varsity home run for the freshman, who went 2-for-4. Cole Taylor’s bunt single and Cannon Goldin’s double preceded Coleman’s homer in the seventh.
Goldin was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and two runs, Ethan Murray was 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Cole Taylor was 1-for-3 with a run. Taylor (1-1) was the losing pitcher, giving up four hits, three walks and six runs (only one earned) over four innings.
IMG Academy (Fla.) 9, Norcross 2
HOOVER, Ala. — Norcross fell 9-2 to powerhouse IMG Academy (Fla.) Friday in the Perfect Game Showdown.
Blue Devils pitcher Jackson Kelly had a solid outing for 4 1/3 innings.
Winter Park (Fla.) 5, Mill Creek 1
LAGRANGE — Mill Creek fell 5-1 Friday night to Winter Park (Fla.) in the LaGrange Toyota Invitational.
Hawks pitcher Hunter Pirkle had a solid outing with six strikeouts, one walk and three earned runs in six innings. Will Myhand led the offense with two doubles and an RBI, Dylan Armstrong had a double and Ryan Thomas and Daniel Pierce added a single each.
