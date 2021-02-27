DACULA — Hebron Christian’s baseball team scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings, then won 6-5 in walk-off fashion in the eighth inning Saturday against North Cobb Christian.
The Lions (5-1) got an infield single to lead off the eighth from Nate Coker (3-for-4), then drew three straight walks for the win. Logan Jones was the winning pitcher and Parker Marlatt pitched five innings, giving up two hits and striking out four.
Jaiden Stowers (3-for-4) and Zach Kwiatkowski (2-for-4, two RBIs) had multi-hit games for Hebron, while Brad Ihm, Nate Alexander and Gavin Latham added a hit each. Alexander scored the tying run in the seventh, coming home from second on a groundball to the pitcher.
BASEBALL
Grayson wins pair
VALDOSTA — Grayson won a pair of games Saturday at Lowndes, defeating South Forsyth 7-5 in the opener and beating the host Vikings 5-4 in Game 2.
De’Yon Cannon got the win against South Forsyth, pitching four scoreless innings and giving up two hits with five strikeouts. Cannon also had a double and two RBIs at the plate.
Justin Bogard (two hits, two runs) and Anthony Polanco (two hits, one run, one RBI) also chipped in offensively.
Cannon also played a big role in the win over Lowndes, doubling in the top of the seventh and scoring the tying run on Grady Bryant’s single. Bryant had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs in Game 2, while Cannon had two hits.
Blane Holliday had the game-winning sacrifice fly later in the seventh for the 5-4 lead. Jaylen Merchant had two hits and an RBI in the victory over Lowndes.
Ryan Mahoney was the winning pitcher in the second game after two scoreless innings of relief. He struck out two, including a game-ending strikeout with a runner on base.
Bodie Eilertson pitched five innings and gave up four runs as the Game 2 starter. He struck out five.
Peachtree Ridge 3, Brookwood 1
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge defeated Brookwood 3-1 on Saturday.
Josh Sosa pitched five innings for Brookwood (4-2), striking out six and allowing one run. The Broncos were led offensively by Carter Bailey (2-for-3), Dylan Taylor (1-for-3, double) and Jonathan Jaime (1-for-3, double).
North Gwinnett 6, Providence 2
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett defeated Providence Christian 6-2 on Saturday.
The Storm (1-4) left 12 runners on base in the loss. Carson Tillotson (four innings, six hits, two earned runs) and Austin Kohler (two innings, two hits, no earned runs, two strikeouts) pitched for Providence, which was led offensively by Connor Jones (1-for-2, walk, hit by pitch), John Mark Compton (1-for-3) and Riley Cook (1-for-3, walk).
