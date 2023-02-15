NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian’s baseball team rallied for three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning Tuesday for a 4-3 win over Wesleyan.
GAC was led offensively by Camden Helms (1-for-3, double, RBI, run), Logan Kimberl (1-for-2, RBI) and Trace Joiner (1-for-1, two walks, run). Wynn Boren earned the victory after pitching 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, hitless relief with two strikeouts.
Despite watching a 3-1 lead slip away, Wesleyan got runners on base in the seventh, but a great throw from the GAC outfield recorded a game-ending out at home plate.
Wesleyan pitcher Dominick Scalese had a strong outing with nine strikeouts and one run allowed in five innings. The Wolves got two hits and two RBIs from Tim Hillegass, and a double from Schley Gordy.
BASEBALL
Duluth 7, Northview 2
JOHNS CREEK — Jonathan Shiraichi’s strong outing helped Duluth to its first win of the season, 7-2 over Northview on Tuesday.
Shiraichi pitched five scoreless innings, allowed two hits and struck out seven. Josiah Satterwhite (four hits) and Riley Hasenstab (three hits) powered the Duluth offense.
Woodstock 4, Buford 3
WOODSTOCK — Defending Class AAAAAAA state champion Woodstock scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning for a 4-3 victory over Buford on Tuesday.
The Wolves led 2-0 early in their season opener before Woodstock tied the score in the fourth inning. The visitors took a 3-2 lead in the top of the eighth inning before Woodstock scored two runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Nate Taylor, the first of four Buford pitchers on the day, went two innings and allowed one hit and one unearned run. He struck out four.
Buford was led at the plate by Cole Taylor (1-for-2, double, RBI, walk) and Ayden Lockett (RBI), while Tyler Dushane, Sam Humphrey, Cannon Goldin (walk) and Bubba Coleman had a single each. Ethan Murray walked twice for the Wolves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.