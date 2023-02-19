EMERSON — Greater Atlanta Christian’s baseball team posted shutout wins over Emanuel County Institute and Starr’s Mill on Saturday.
The Spartans opened with a 4-0 win over ECI. Eli Hanna was the winning pitcher in the opener, striking out nine in five innings and allowing one hit. He also went 1-for-4 at the plate with an RBI. Teammate Aaron Hobson was 1-for-3 with an RBI.
The second game was a 5-0 win over Starr’s Mill. Wynn Boren pitched four innings for the win, striking out five and scattering three hits. Camden Helms (2-for-4, home run, two RBIs), Logan Kimberl (2-for-2, double, RBI) and Trace Joiner (1-for-3, RBI) led the offense in the nightcap.
BASEBALL
Peachtree Ridge sweeps
BRUNSWICK — Peachtree Ridge earned two victories Saturday, 13-8 over East Forsyth and 6-4 against Riverwood.
Brandon Sunwoo had three doubles and two RBIs in the East Forsyth win, and Trey Majette blasted a three-run home run. Majette also was the winning pitcher.
In the Riverwood win, Lucas Clanahan struck out five over three innings for the victory. Eric Fountain backed him up with a three-inning save. Anthony Manbeck had a solo home run and Majette drove in three runs with a bases loaded triple.
Buford 6, Calhoun 5
BUFORD — Buford held on for a 6-5 win over Calhoun on Saturday.
Nate Taylor was the winning pitcher, going four innings and allowing four hits. He struck out six, walked one and gave up one run. At the plate, he went 1-for-2 with a double and a run.
Damien Brown pitched 1 2/3 innings for the save, giving up two hits and one run. He struck out four and walked one.
Ethan Murray led the Wolves’ offense with a two-run home run, as part of a 1-for-2 day with a walk. Eli McElwaney was 1-for-3 with an RBI and Jayden Clark was 1-for-1 with a walk, two runs and a stolen base for Buford (1-1).
Norcross splits
EMERSON — Norcross beat North Cobb Christian 8-6 and lost to Pope 2-1 on Saturday.
Nick Lanning had three hits, including a home run, in the win over NCC, while Andrew Bernard, Carter Cocks and Jackson Bussey.
Lanning and Cocks combined to throw six innings of four-hit ball against Pope, allowing no earned runs.
Holy Innocents’ 14, Hebron 6
ATLANTA — Holy Innocents’ slugged past Hebron Christian for a 14-6 win Saturday.
The Lions (1-2) were led offensively by Daniel Barwick (1-for-2, walk, run), Demitri Watts (1-for-3, RBI) and Destin Matthews (1-for-2). Ayden Hudson pitched 3 1/3 innings, giving up one hit and three runs. He struck out five and walked three.
Providence drops one-run games
LILBURN — Providence Christian lost two close games Saturday, 4-3 at Berkmar and 7-6 at Shiloh.
A.J. Cantrell (four innings, five strikeouts, five hits, one earned run) and Owen Harris (three innings, two hits, six strikeouts, one earned run) pitched for Providence against Berkmar. Caleb Lee (2-for-4, double, RBI, run, two stolen bases), Brian Oh (1-for-3, stolen base, game-tying RBI in seventh inning), Brady Williams (double) and Bryan Chesnut (hit, stolen base) led the Storm offensively in that game.
In the loss to Shiloh, Peyton Rogers (two innings, two hits, two strikeouts, one earned run), Oh (three innings, five hits, two strikeouts, one earned run) and Killian de Mayo (one inning, two hits, no earned runs) handled the Providence pitching duties. Cantrell (2-for-4, run, three stolen bases), Oh (1-for-3, run, RBI, two stolen bases) and Williams (1-for-3, hit by pitch) were the Storm’s top hitters in the nightcap.
