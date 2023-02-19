GAC logo.png

EMERSON — Greater Atlanta Christian’s baseball team posted shutout wins over Emanuel County Institute and Starr’s Mill on Saturday.

The Spartans opened with a 4-0 win over ECI. Eli Hanna was the winning pitcher in the opener, striking out nine in five innings and allowing one hit. He also went 1-for-4 at the plate with an RBI. Teammate Aaron Hobson was 1-for-3 with an RBI.

