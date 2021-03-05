POWDER SPRINGS — Grayson’s baseball team stayed unbeaten with a 7-4 win at Hillgrove on Friday.
Tyler Gray (3-0) pitched five innings and allowed five hits and two runs, both unearned, for the Rams (7-0). Bodie Eilertson got the save, ending the game on a strikeout that was followed by catcher Henry Hunter throwing out a Hillgrove runner attempting to steal second.
Blane Holliday had two hits, including a two-run double in the top of the seventh that stretched Grayson’s lead to 7-4. Hunter and Eilertson added a hit and an RBI each.
BASEBALL
Brookwood 4, Collins Hill 2
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood defeated Collins Hill 4-2 on Friday behind a strong pitching performance from Josh Sosa.
Sosa (2-0) struck out 13 batters and walked just one in six innings. He allowed five hits and no earned runs. Holden Lacour pitched a scoreless, hitless seventh inning and struck out one to earn his first save.
The Broncos (6-3) were led at the plate by Jack Spyke (1-for-3, doubles, two RBIs), Chris Harakas (2-for-3), Jonathan Jaime (1-for-3, run), Josh Sharp (1-for-3, run) and Alec Colon (1-for-2).
Sam Horn had a hit and two RBIs for Collins Hill, while Christian Sutton and Ben Neadow had two hits each.
Peachtree Ridge 4, Duluth 3
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge defeated Duluth 4-3 Friday on Senior Night.
Lambert 6, Norcross 1
SUWANEE — Nick Lanning pitched four innings and allowed just one run and one hit Friday, but it wasn’t enough in Norcross’ 6-1 loss to Lambert.
Drew Bissell had a hit and an RBI, and Justin Isaacson and Jack Stephenson added a hit each for the Blue Devils.
Habersham Central 10, Dacula 7
DACULA — Dacula lost 10-7 in nine innings to Habersham Central in Friday’s 8-AAAAAA matchup.
Dylan Noce and Daniel Poole had three hits each for the Falcons, and Blaine Jenkins added two hits.
