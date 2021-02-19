LOGANVILLE — Grayson’s baseball team had no trouble Friday night in an 11-0 win over Decatur.
Bodie Eilertson (1-0) was the winning pitcher, going four innings of one-hit ball with eight strikeouts. Ryan Mahoney pitched an inning with two strikeouts.
The Rams (2-0) were led offensively by Ryan Mahoney (two doubles, three RBIs), Justin Bogard (two hits, three runs, RBI) and Henry Hunter added a hit and two RBIs.
BASEBALL
Dacula 15, Rockdale 0
DACULA — Blaine Jenkins struck out eight in a perfect game and had two hits Friday in Dacula’s 15-0 win over Rockdale County.
Clay Holbrook (two hits) and Michael Sims (two-run home run, three RBIs) also played well for the Falcons.
Flowery Branch 12, Providence 2
GAINESVILLE — Providence Christian fell 12-2 in five innings to Flowery Branch on Friday.
Riley Cook (1-for-2, walk), Connor Jones (1-for-2, hit by pitch) and Brian Oh (two walks, two runs) were among the Storm’s standouts. Jeffrey Stutzman pitched 1 1/3 innings of relief with two strikeouts and one run allowed. Kennan Sukkert also pitched a scoreless inning.
