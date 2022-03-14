LILBURN — Grayson opened its Region 4-AAAAAAA baseball schedule Monday with a 6-1 win on the road against three-time defending state champion Parkview.
Stephen Slezak shut down the Panthers to earn the win, scattering seven hits in a complete game. He struck out two and walked none.
Isaiah Abrams powered the Grayson offense in a 3-for-4 night with a home run, a double and three RBIs. Tyler Phillips (2-for-4, home run, double, two RBIs) and Rayne Fry (1-for-3, walk, two runs) also stood out for the Rams (6-6).
BASEBALL
Peachtree Ridge 9, North Gwinnett 4
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge defeated North Gwinnett 9-4 Monday in its 8-AAAAAAA opener.
Matthew Hoskins was the winning pitcher, and Sam Pulliam closed out the victory on the mound.
Seven different players had RBIs for the Lions, led by two RBIs from Trey Majette, who was 2-for-3 with a walk and scored two runs. Rand Bestermann (2-for-3, walk), Max Pulliam (2-for-4, RBI, run), Hoskins (1-for-3, RBI), Bryan Diaz Sarante (1-for-2, RBI, walk), Xavier Ondre (1-for-3, RBI), Brandon Sunwoo (walk, run, RBI), Anthony Manbeck (2-for-4) and Anthony Vega (1-for-4, run) also contributed offensively for Peachtree Ridge (8-3).
North falls to 7-7 on the season.
Mountain View 9, Collins Hill 4
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View opened 8-AAAAAAA play with a 9-4 victory over Collins Hill on Monday.
Tyshon Patty, in addition to pitching a scoreless seventh inning, had two hits, including a three-run home run, and scored two runs. Ryan Heishman was the winning pitcher, scattering eight hits and four runs over six innings. He struck out four.
Wyatt Fooks had two hits, including a double, two runs and an RBI for the Bears, while Jackson Smith (two hits, double, one run, two RBIs) and Malachi Jeffries (solo home run) also were key contributors for Mountain View (7-6).
Archer 14, Duluth 3
DULUTH — Archer coasted to a 14-3 victory over Duluth in 7-AAAAAAA play on Monday.
Nathan Beckman pitched four innings for the win. He struck out seven and allowed one earned run.
Sims Godwin (2-for-3, RBI), Elijah Magyar (1-for-3, three-run home run) and David Falloon (3-for-4, three runs) led the Tigers’ offense.
Mill Creek 5, Brookwood 1
SNELLVILLE — Mill Creek defeated Brookwood 5-1 Monday behind a complete game from winning pitcher Beau Brailey.
Brailey struck out seven, walked none and didn’t allow an earned run over his seven innings.
Daniel Pierce, Cole Mullins, Jacob Clavijo and Jacques Walker had multi-hit games for the Hawks (6-6), and Nick Hollifield delivered a go-ahead double in the seventh inning to break the game open.
Buford 11, Habersham 4
MOUNT AIRY — Jackson Gaspard struck out five and didn’t allow any earned runs in his start Monday as Buford defeated Habersham Central in 8-AAAAAA.
The Wolves (11-0, 6-0) had 14 hits with multi-hit games from Dylan Lesko, Brant Baughcum, Kaden Martin, Riley Stanford and Stan Zagrodnik. Parker Walsh, Carson King and Zagrodnik had two RBIs each.
GAC 22, Salem 0
CONYERS — Conrad Cason was 2-for-4 with a home run and six RBIs Monday in Greater Atlanta Christian’s 22-0 win at Salem in its 5-AAA opener.
The Spartans (8-4) also got offensive contributions from Graham Stogner (2-for-4, double, two RBIs), Cole Scott (3-for-4, two RBIs), Collin Helms (1-for-1, double, two RBIs) and Camden Helms (1-for-1, three RBIs).
Sawyer Crum was the winning pitcher in a two-inning outing. He struck out six and didn’t allow a hit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.