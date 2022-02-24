DACULA — Gavin Hall was 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs, and Brad Ihm also drove in four runs Thursday in Hebron Christian’s 11-5 victory over Bethlehem Christian.
Sam Mitchell, Morgan Wiles and Bennett Waters had two hits each in the win. Garrison Mitchell was the winning pitcher, and Jackson Borden pitched three scoreless innings of relief.
The Lions are 2-2 on the season.
BASEBALL
Mountain View 14, Brookwood 3
SNELLVILLE — Mountain View’s bats broke out in a 14-3 win at Brookwood on Thursday.
Wyatt Fooks had two doubles and five RBIs in the win, and teammate Landen Fernandez had a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored. The Bears (2-2) also got contributions from Jabari Spencer (one hit, two RBIs), Cooper Johnson (one hit, one RBI, one run) and Jackson Smith (one hit, one RBI, one run).
Ryan Heishman was the winning pitcher, taking a no-hitter into the sixth inning, when he allowed his only two hits. He struck out six and allowed three unearned runs.
Forsyth Central 10, North Gwinnett 2
CUMMING — North Gwinnett lost 10-2 at Forsyth Central on Thursday.
The Bulldogs (4-2) got its offense from Eli Pitts (1-for-3, home run) and Tyler Hower (1-for-2, home run).
Central sweeps Meadowcreek
LAWRENCEVILLE — Central Gwinnett swept a doubleheader with Meadowcreek on Thursday, winning 5-4 in the opener and 16-1 in the nightcap.
Felipe Lopez struck out 10 in Game 1, and Diego Montano got the win, his first of the season. Chase Graham’s walk-off stolen base was the game-winner.
In Game 2, Omar Zachery (2-0) struck out seven for the win. Zachery and Lopez each had two hits in the nightcap as Central improved to 4-0 on the season.
Buford sweeps Shiloh
SNELLVILLE — Buford took both games of an 8-AAAAAA doubleheader with Shiloh on Thursday, taking a 9-0 win in Game 1 and a 10-0 victory in Game 2.
In the opener, Dylan Lesko, Jackson Gaspard and Landon Nease combined for 16 strikeouts. Lesko also had a home run in that game, and Gaspard, Andrew McMurray, Kaden Martin, Ashton Martin and Cannon Goldin also had run-scoring hits.
Riley Stanford and Nate Taylor struck out 11 in the Game 2 win, which featured multi-hit games by Buford’s Stanford, Brant Baughcum, Stan Zagrodnik, Carson King and Cole Taylor.
Dacula 15, Providence 0
DACULA — Dacula rolled past Providence Christian 15-0 in three innings Thursday.
Wyatt Schmidt had three hits in the win, while Tyson Brown and Daniel Poole each had two hits. Jared Glenn pitched three hitless innings with two strikeouts for the Falcons (3-2).
Brian Oh was the losing pitcher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.