LILBURN — Garrett Lambert led the way Thursday as Parkview defeated Buford 9-2 in a non-region clash between the state baseball powers.
Lambert pitched six innings of one-hit ball without allowing an earned run, striking out 11 in the victory. He also went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.
Thorpe Musci pitched the final inning and struck out two.
Parkview’s other top hitters were Landon Stripling (3-for-3, run, two RBIs), Andrews Opata (1-for-2, home run, two runs, two RBIs) and Cayden Gaskin (1-for-3, home run).
The Panthers, who already clinched the Region 4-AAAAAAA title, improve to 23-6 on the season.
BASEBALL
Brookwood 8, Newton 2
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood defeated Newton 8-2 Thursday, earning 4-AAAAAAA’s No. 2 seed and a home playoff series.
The Broncos (12-17, 8-4) were led at the plate by Jackson Barberi (3-for-3, two RBIs), Trey Clark (1-for-2, two RBIs), Dylan Lonergan (2-for-3, double, RBI), Ethan Reyes (2-for-4, double, RBI), Alex Wright (1-for-1, double, RBI), Cody Fuller (2-for-3, double) and John Beverley (1-for-2, RBI).
Brendan Keller pitched five scoreless innings for the win, scattering three hits and striking out seven. Marshall Hongkham also pitched a scoreless inning with one hit allowed and one strikeout.
Loganville 6, Grayson 5
LOGANVILLE — Grayson lost 6-5 at Loganville on Thursday.
Tyler Phillips (1-for-2) and Rayne Fry (1-for-2, run) led the Rams at the plate, while Fry and De’Yon Cannon stood out defensively in the outfield.
Wesleyan 10, Hebron 5
DACULA — Wesleyan finished a three-game sweep of Hebron Christian with a 10-5 victory Thursday, improving to 24-4 overall and finishing the 5-A Private schedule with a 15-0 mark.
The Wolves, who already secured the region title, fell behind 5-0 in the fourth inning, but answered with five runs in the top of the fifth to tie the score. Joe Laurite’s two-run triple and Will Tucker’s two-run double were the big hits in the inning.
Wesleyan scored five more runs in the top of the seventh with Christopher Izzo contributing a big two-run single.
Laurite (2-for-5, triple, three RBIs), Tucker (2-for-3, double, two RBIs), Tim Hillegass (2-for-3, double, RBI), Izzo (1-for-4, two RBIs) and Drew Wren (2-for-3) were the Wolves’ top hitters. Grayson McCollum gave Wesleyan three innings of scoreless relief, allowing two hits, striking out two and walking none.
Hebron’s Parker Marlatt pitched four innings, striking out eight and giving up two hits. The Lions (17-11), who will be the region’s No. 2 seed for the playoffs, were led at the plate by Brad Ihm (one hit, one RBI), Bennett Waters (one hit, one RBI), Morgan Wiles (one hit, one RBI), Tyler Jay Sciavicco (2-for-4), Marlatt (2-for-4) and Garrison Mitchell (2-for-3).
