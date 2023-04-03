ATHENS — The first no-hitter in Seckinger baseball history highlighted 10-1 and 17-2 wins over Cedar Shoals for a sweep of Monday’s Region 8-AAAA doubleheader.
Jordan Oldknow and Harry Pirkle teamed up on a no-hitter in the opening 10-1 win. Oldknow, who also drove in two runs, struck out 10 in six innings before giving way to Pirkle, who struck out one in the seventh inning to finish things up.
Malachi Jeffries (two hits, three runs), Tyler Green (two-run home run), Jojo Montgomery (hit, RBI) and Caleb Fleitz (two hits, RBI) led the Jaguars’ offense in the opener.
In Game 2, Jeffries (two hits, triple, four runs, RBI), Greene (two hits, double, two RBIs), Montgomery (three hits, three runs, two RBIs) and Fleitz (two doubles, three runs, four RBIs) powered the offense. Aiden O’Brien struck out three in three innings as Seckinger made quick work of the nightcap.
BASEBALL
Brookwood 8, Lovett 4
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood defeated Lovett 8-4 Monday, improving to 14-7 on the season.
V.J. Heath (1-0) struck out five in three innings for the win, giving up four hits and one earned run. He also was 1-for-3 at the plate with a double, an RBI and a run.
Ethan Reyes (2-for-3, run) and Boomer Rogozinski (1-for-2, double, two RBIs, run) contributed offensively for the Broncos, and Joe Soto struck out two in two scoreless, hitless innings for the save. Collin Hart struck out three in two innings, giving up four hits and two earned runs.
Parkview 10, Sarasota (Fla.) 0
SARASOTA, Fla. — Thorpe Musci shut down host Sarasota (Fla.) and Parkview rolled to a 10-0 win in five innings Monday.
Musci (5-1) struck out seven and gave up two hits in the shutout.
Landon Stripling (3-for-3, three RBIs), Makhi Buckley (3-for-3, three runs, one stolen base), Grant Garrett (2-for-3, two RBIs) and Ethan Finch (1-for-1, double, two walks, three runs) led the Parkview offense.
Pace 7, GAC 4
ATLANTA — Greater Atlanta Christian fell 7-4 to Pace Academy on Monday.
Conrad Cason went 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs to lead the Spartans, while Jakobi Bowens (1-for-2, double) and Aaron Hobson (1-for-3, triple) also contributed offensively. GAC pitcher Trace Joiner gave up three earned runs on three hits in four innings.
