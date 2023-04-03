_LMP8626.JPG

Jordan Oldknow pitches during a 2023 Seckinger baseball game.

 David McGregor

ATHENS — The first no-hitter in Seckinger baseball history highlighted 10-1 and 17-2 wins over Cedar Shoals for a sweep of Monday’s Region 8-AAAA doubleheader.

Jordan Oldknow and Harry Pirkle teamed up on a no-hitter in the opening 10-1 win. Oldknow, who also drove in two runs, struck out 10 in six innings before giving way to Pirkle, who struck out one in the seventh inning to finish things up.

