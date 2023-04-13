NORCROSS — Duluth rallied in the seventh inning for a 3-2 road win over Region 7-AAAAAAA baseball frontrunner Norcross on Wednesday.
Riley Hasenstab struck out nine in six innings and allowed two earned runs to put the Wildcats (14-10, 9-3 region) in position for the win over Norcross (16-7, 6-2). Ethan Levine pitched a scoreless, hitless seventh inning with two strikeouts for Duluth.
BASEBALL
North 13, Peachtree Ridge 8
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett outlasted Peachtree Ridge 13-8 Wednesday in 7-AAAAAAA.
The Bulldogs had 14 hits, led by Tyler Bak’s 3-for-4 day. Bak had a home run and two RBIs.
Erik Parker (2-for-4, two RBIs), Nathan Kindland (2-for-4), Jake Gaskill (2-for-2, RBI) and Ryan Hall (2-for-5) also had multi-hit games in the win. Gavin Zoeller (1-for-2, two RBIs) and Donnie Bryan (hit) were other contributors as North improved to 22-5.
Justin Bowman was the winning pitcher in relief.
Peachtree Ridge was led by Anthony Manbeck (2-for-4, run), Quinten Jones (2-for-4, double, run), Ryan Ward (2-for-4, RBI), Anthony Vega (1-for-3, two RBIs) and Josh Evans (2-for-3, two doubles).
Brookwood sweeps South
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood rolled to 16-0 and 22-0 wins over South Gwinnett on Wednesday in 4-AAAAAAA.
V.J. Heath (2-0) earned the win in Game 1, striking out three over three, one-hit innings. Clinton Harris struck out two in one inning.
Brookwood’s Game 1 offense was paced by Alex Reyes (2-for-3, three RBIs, walk, run, triple), Cole Norman (1-for-2, two RBIs, two runs), Casey McKeon (1-for-3, RBI, run) and Avery Butler (1-for-2, RBI, two runs).
Christian Mendez (five strikeouts, two innings) and Shawn Mize (one inning, one strikeout, one walk) combined to no-hit the Comets in Game 2. They were supported by Preston Bonn (2-for-3, triple, three RBIs), John Beverly (2-for-3, two runs, RBI, stolen base), Mason Archie (2-for-2, two RBIs, stolen base), Harris (1-for-1, two RBIs), Heath (1-for-1, RBI, two runs) and Cody Fuller (1-for-2, two runs).
Grayson 7, Newton 0
COVINGTON — Jeramie Favors pitched a complete-game shutout Wednesday as Grayson downed Newton 7-0 in 4-AAAAAAA.
Favors struck out six and gave up four hits, and also was 1-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs and a run.
Toby Gunter led the Rams’ offense, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Alex Sanchez (2-for-4, RBI, run, stolen base) and Trey Watkins (1-for-2, double, two runs, walk) also contributed for Grayson (14-12, 7-4).
Mill Creek 11, Mountain View 9
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mill Creek held off Mountain View to an 11-9 victory Wednesday, improving to 2-0 in the best-of-three 8-AAAAAAA series between the two schools.
Daniel Pierce (three hits, four RBIs), Cole Mullins (two hits, two RBIs), Will Myhand (hit, two RBIs) and Owen Rogers (three hits, two RBIs) powered the Hawks’ offense. Matt Simay, Ryan Thomas and Wes Farmer added hits.
Hunter Pirkle (4 2/3 innings), Caleb Pierce (two innings) and Daniel Pierce (1/3 inning) shared Mill Creek’s pitching duties.
Mountain View’s top hitters were Caleb Farr (two hits, home run, two runs, RBI), Tyshon Patty (two hits, home run, two runs, two RBIs), Jesse Crews (two hits, double, two runs, RBI), Kyle Hong (double, run, two RBIs), Cooper Johnson (hit, RBI, run), Drew Kuiters (double, two RBIs) and Sean Forbes (hit, RBI).
Buford 7, Collins Hill 5
BUFORD — Buford built a six-run lead Wednesday and held on for a 7-5 victory over Collins Hill in 8-AAAAAAA play.
The Wolves have won seven straight region games, improving to 14-12 overall and 9-4 in the region, tied for first with Dacula.
Nate Taylor went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run (his third of the season), a double, three RBIs and a run to lead the Buford hitters. Ayden Lockett (1-for-3, double, sacrifice fly, two RBIs), Cannon Goldin (2-for-4, RBI, run, stolen base) and Brandon Taliaferro (2-for-, two runs) also stood out at the plate.
Davis Church (3-1) pitched 4 2/3 innings for the win, giving up four runs (three earned) on seven hits. He struck out three and walked none. Garrett Posey pitched 2 1/3 innings for the save, scattering three hits and one earned run. He struck out one and walked none.
Lanier 2, Jackson County 1
SUGAR HILL — David Bomberger’s walk-off single brought home the game-winning run Wednesday in Lanier’s 2-1 win over Jackson County in 8-AAAAAA.
Caleb Fones struck out seven in a complete-game, three-hitter for the win.
Alex Martinez, Logan Laughlin, Braden Richards and Fones also had hits for the Longhorns. Martinez drove in Lanier’s other run.
GAC 14, Cambridge 4
MILTON — Greater Atlanta Christian overpowered Cambridge for a 14-4 win in 6-AAAAA on Wednesday.
Conrad Cason (1-for-3, home run, two RBIs), Eli Hanna (2-for-3, double, RBI), Bailey Teague (2-for-3, home run, three RBIs) and Jakobi Bowens (1-for-4, home run, RBI) led the GAC hitters.
Wynn Boren was the winning pitcher, striking out five over five innings. He gave up four hits and three earned runs.
Seckinger 14, Berkmar 5
BUFORD — Seckinger celebrated the program’s first Senior Night with a 14-5 win over Berkmar on Wednesday.
Tyler Greene struck out six in four innings for the win, in addition to going 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Jordan Oldknow went the final three innings, striking out five.
Malachi Jeffries (hit, run), Sebastian Hernandez (triple, three RBIs), Jojo Montgomery (two hits, two RBIs), Maverick Torres (two hits) and Bryson Ruggs (hit, three RBIs) also stood out in the win.
Hebron 5, Monroe Area 0
DACULA — Parker Marlatt’s dominant pitching carried Hebron Christian to a 5-0 win over Monroe Area in 8-AAA on Wednesday.
Marlatt struck out seven in a three-hit shutout as the Lions improved to 10-13-1 overall and 6-5 in the region.
Sam Mitchell (2-for-3), Nate Coker (1-for-3, two RBIs), Chase Arnow (1-for-3, RBI), Barrett Bruce (1-for-2, walk, RBI double), Demitri Watts (1-for-2, RBI, hit by pitch), Aubrey Wilbanks (1-for-1, run) and Ryan Bruce (sacrifice fly, RBI, sacrifice bunt to set up two runs) led the Hebron hitters.
