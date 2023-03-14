DULUTH — Duluth completed a season sweep of Peachtree Ridge with a 5-4, walk-off victory Tuesday in Region 7-AAAAAAA baseball.
The Wildcats, 2-0 in region play, got a solid night from pitcher Riley Hasenstab, who struck out six in 5 2/3 innings and allowed three earned runs. Ethan Levine recorded the final four outs (three by strikeout) without allowing a hit to earn the win.
Peachtree Ridge’s Eric Fountain struck out six in 3 1/3 innings, scattering four hits and one earned run. The Lions were led at the plate by Josh Brown (double, triple, three RBIs), Ashton Bridwell (double) and Brandon Sunwoo (double).
BASEBALL
Brookwood 14, Newton 4
COVINGTON — Brendan Keller powered Brookwood to a 14-4 win over Newton in Tuesday’s 4-AAAAAAA opener.
Keller was 4-for-4 with a double, a triple, five RBIs and three runs. Alex Reyes (3-for-4, two RBIs), Preston Bonn (2-for-2, four RBIs, two runs) and V.J. Heath (3-for-3, three runs, two walks) also had big nights.
J.T. Soto (1-0) was the winning pitcher, striking out one in three innings. Shawn Mize struck out two in two innings and gave up two hits.
Franklin 3, Hebron 2
DACULA — Hebron Christian lost its Region 8-AAA opener 3-2 to Franklin County on Tuesday.
The Lions’ Parker Marlatt struck out seven in 4 2/3 innings, giving up five hits and one earned run. Leyton Jones pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowing one hit and no earned runs, and Morgan Wiles pitched 2/3 of an inning, giving up three hits and no runs. Andrew Azar then entered with the bases loaded and one out, and got a fly ball out that right fielder Ryan Bruce turned into a double play by gunning down the Franklin runner at home plate.
Hebron (3-8-1) was led at the plate by Sebastian Daigle (1-for-3), Sam Mitchell (1-for-2), Marlatt (1-for-1, double), Aubrey Wilbanks (1-for-1, RBI), Chase Arnow (1-for-3), Wiles (1-for-3, run) and Demetri Watts (sacrifice fly RBI).
Banks 6, Providence 5
HOMER — Providence Christian lost a heartbreaker 6-5 in nine innings at Banks County on Tuesday.
Reece Newberry had a big day at the plate and on the mound, including striking out nine in five innings. He gave up just two hits and one earned run. He also went 3-for-5 and drove in three runs.
Brian Oh pitched two innings for the Storm, allowing one earned run.
Providence’s Peyton Rogers (1-for-3, walk) and A.J. Cantrell (1-for-4, walk) each had an RBI.
