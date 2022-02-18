PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan's baseball team posted a 10-5 victory in its home opener against Greater Atlanta Christian on Friday.
The Wolves (1-1) took a 7-0 lead quickly after a pair of 1-2-3 innings from pitcher Druw Jones. Jones struck out four in three innings, and was 3-for-4 at the plate with two home runs, three RBIs, three runs scored and a stolen base.
Wesleyan’s Bryce Hubbard was 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBIs in the win, and Dominick Scalese had a solo homer.
Camden Helms went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Spartans, while Sawyer Crum struck out three and didn’t allow a hit in 1 2/3 innings of relief.
BASEBALL
Parkview 10, Mountain View 0
LILBURN — Parkview shut down Mountain View in a 10-0, six-inning win in Friday’s home opener.
Garrett Lambert struck out five in four scoreless innings, allowing four hits. Landon Stripling followed with two scoreless, hitless innings, and four strikeouts in the win.
Andrews Opata (3-for-4, triple, three runs), Colin Houck (2-for-4, four RBIs, three-run home run) and Cade Brown (2-for-3, two RBIs) led the Parkview hitters.
Norcross 11, Northview 1
NORCROSS — Norcross routed Northview 11-1 Friday in its home opener.
Will Grogan was the winning pitcher, Jackson Bussey had his first varsity hit with a grand slam and Charlie Smith also had a homer.
Buford 8, St. Pius 0
ATLANTA — Buford pitchers struck out 17 batters and held St. Pius to one hit in an 8-0 victory Friday.
The Wolves racked up 10 hits, including three triples, and got a home run from Riley Stanford.
