HOSCHTON — Dale Towe pitched a complete-game shutout Tuesday as Dacula notched an important 1-0 win over Mill Creek in Region 8-AAAAAAA baseball.
Towe struck out four and gave up two hits.
Dacula got its only run in the top of the seventh inning on A.J. Weiss’ two-out RBI single. Tyson Brown and D.J. Quary added a hit each for the Falcons (15-6, 7-2 region).
Nick Bennett was the tough-luck losing pitcher for Mill Creek, allowing only three hits and no earned runs in seven innings. He struck out three and walked two.
Cole Mullins and Matt Simay had a hit each for the Hawks (9-10, 4-3).
BASEBALL
Wesleyan 7, White County 1
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Forrest Lietz starred Tuesday in Wesleyan’s 7-1 victory over White County.
Lietz started and pitched four shutout innings, in addition to hitting a three-run home run in the third inning for a 4-0 lead. He finished with seven strikeouts and allowed one hit, along with driving in five runs. He drove in an additional run on a single and another on a bases-loaded walk.
Stacy Johnson pitched the final three innings with four strikeouts, and both pitchers benefited from stellar defensive plays from shortstop Grayson McCollum.
Wesleyan is 7-7 on the season and 4-3 in Region 7-AAA.
Hebron 5, Hart County 4
DACULA — Hebron Christian edged Hart County 5-4 Tuesday in 8-AAA.
Nate Coker was the winning pitcher, going three innings and allowing one hit and one earned run. He struck out three. Leyton Jones pitched four innings for the save, allowing no earned runs and six hits. He struck out one.
The Lions (6-11-1, 3-4) were led at the plate by Morgan Wiles (2-for-3, two RBIs, run, stolen base), Ryan Bruce (1-for-3, two RBIs), Nate Coker (1-for-3, run), Aubrey Wilbanks (1-for-2, double, run) and Destin Matthews (1-for-3, RBI, run, stolen base).
Fellowship 4, Providence 1
ROSWELL — Providence Christian lost 4-1 at Fellowship Christian on Tuesday despite solid pitching from Reece Newberry and Brian Oh.
Newberry struck out four over five innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits. Oh pitched one inning without allowing a hit.
Providence’s top hitters were Santos Wade (2-for-4), Caleb Lee (2-for-3, double, run, hit by pitch) and Newberry (1-for-2, double, RBI, two walks).
