DACULA — Dacula posted a big 8-4 victory over Mountain View in Region 8-AAAAAAA baseball Monday.
Dale Towe struck out six and gave up four runs in five innings, and Dacula also got a scoreless inning each from pitchers Kaleb Perry and Aryan Virani.
The Falcons, 12-6 overall and 4-2 in the region, were led offensively by A.J. Weiss (two hits, two RBIs), Kaleb Perry (two hits, double, RBI, run), D.J. Quary (two hits, RBI) and Marquise Blackman (one hit, two RBIs, one run).
Mountain View, which falls to 6-8 overall and 2-2 in the region, got a two-run home run from Tyshon Patty and a solo home run from Victor Astacio. Kyle Hong, Julian Hayes and Vik Patel (double) added one hit each.
BASEBALL
Duluth 11, Berkmar 1
DULUTH — Duluth rolled to an 11-1 victory over Berkmar on Monday, improving to 8-5 on the season and 4-0 in 7-AAAAAAA play.
Riley Hasenstab pitched four innings and struck out five for the win, in addition to going 2-for-2 at the plate. Josiah Satterwhite (two hits) and Samuel Romero (three RBIs) also stood out for the Wildcats.
Norcross 7, Apalachee 5
NORCROSS — Norcross edged Apalachee 7-5 Monday, improving to 11-3 on the season.
Eric Wilburn and Charlie Smith had two hits each for the Blue Devils, and Jackson Bussey drove in two runs.
Archer 7, Newton 1
COVINGTON — Archer defeated Newton 7-1 in 4-AAAAAAA on Monday.
Jack Young struck out nine in six innings for the win. Ben Streuber went 3-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the Tigers’ offense.
North 14, Discovery 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — North Gwinnett coasted to a 14-0, five-inning win over Discovery on Monday in 7-AAAAAAA.
Donnie Bryan was 1-for-2 with a grand slam home run, while Koa Kloehs (home run), Ryan Hall (double, RBI) and Erik Parker (1-for-2, RBI) also stood out for the Bulldogs (13-3).
Mateo Estrada (3-0) struck out four in two innings for the win.
Parkview 15, South Gwinnett 0
LILBURN — Mason Davis struck out six in three innings and allowed one hit Monday in Parkview’s 15-0, three-inning win over South Gwinnett in 4-AAAAAAA play.
Makhi Buckley (1-for-1, three RBIs, one stolen base) and Caleb Brown (1-for-1, double, two RBIs) led the Panthers’ hitters.
GAC 5, North Springs 1
SANDY SPRINGS — Greater Atlanta Christian defeated North Springs 5-1 in 6-AAAAA play Monday.
Eli Hanna pitched a complete game for the win, striking out seven and scattering five hits. He also was 1-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs.
Camden Helms (2-for-3, double, RBI) and Aaron Hobson (1-for-4, home run, two RBIs) were the Spartans’ other two standouts.
Seckinger 5, Madison County 2
DANIELSVILLE — A solid outing by pitcher Tyler Greene keyed Seckinger’s 5-2 win at Madison County in 8-AAAA play Monday.
Greene pitched five scoreless innings, allowed one hit and struck out three to earn the victory. Aiden O’Brien followed with one strikeout and in two innings to finish off the win.
Seckinger’s top hitters were Jin Kasuya (one hit, one run), Malachi Jeffries (two hits, one run), Jojo Montgomery (one hit, one RBI) and Sebastian Hernandez (one hit, one RBI).
Recommended for you
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.