DACULA — Dacula fell behind 8-0 to Lanier in Friday’s Region 8-AAAAAA baseball game before rallying for a 12-11 win.
Sebastian Saldarriagga threw four scoreless innings and Ayden Larson got the win in relief as the duo settled things down after the rough start. Clay Holbrook, Tyson Brown and Wyatt Schmidt had two hits each for the Falcons.
BASEBALL
Mountain View 3, Peachtree Ridge 2
LAWRENCEVILLE — Kenny Mallory pitched all seven innings, allowing only three hits, in Mountain View’s 3-2 win over Peachtree Ridge in 8-AAAAAAA. He struck out eight.
Tyshon Patty had two hits, including a home run, two RBIs and a run to lead the Mountain View offense. The Bears (14-15, 7-5) also got contributions from Ryan Westfall (one hit, one RBI), Landen Fernandez (one hit) and Nick Hong (one hit, one run).
Mill Creek 9, Collins Hill 6
SUWANEE — Mill Creek finished off a weeklong, 8-AAAAAAA sweep of Collins Hill with a 9-6 win on Friday.
Nick Taddei, Jackson DeBarry, Sahil Patel and Davis Day split the pitching duties and allowed a combined three earned runs with six strikeouts. Taddei also had a two-run home run in the fifth inning.
Griffin Spalding, Tim Simay, Hayden Stone, Caleb Spikes, Hutch Ezell and Jacques Walker had RBIs for the Hawks.
Parkview sweeps Newton
LILBURN — Parkview powered through a 4-AAAAAAA doubleheader with Newton on Friday, rolling to 13-3 and 13-1 wins.
Colin Houck and Daylon Carleton had three RBIs each in a 13-3 win in the opener, and Cade Sadler was 2-for-3 with a solo home run. Landon Stripling (5-1) was the winning pitcher with a four-inning outing. He struck out five. Ten different Panthers had a hit in Game 1.
In the nightcap, Bryson Stripling and Sam Smith each had a grand slam in a 13-1 win. Ryan Spikes was 2-for-2 with a home run, and Jabari Daniely was 2-for-2 in Game 2. Matthew Holcomb was the winning pitcher after going two innings with one earned run and three strikeouts. Five different Parkview pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts in the nightcap.
Buford 3, Winder-Barrow 0
WINDER — Jax Brockett shut down Winder-Barrow on Friday in Buford’s 3-0 win in 8-AAAAAA.
Brockett went all seven innings and allowed two hits, striking out 12.
The Wolves (28-0) were led offensively by Treyton Rank (2-for-3), Ayden DiGiacomo (3-for-3, two doubles, two RBIs), Riley Stanford (one hit, one RBI) and Nate Smith (1-for-2).
Hebron 10, Holy Innocents’ 4
DACULA — Hebron Christian defeated Holy Innocents’ 10-4 on Friday thanks to a nice day from Parker Marlatt.
Marlatt pitched four innings with four strikeouts, allowing four hits and no earned runs. He also went 2-for-3 with two RBIs at the plate.
Jaiden Stowers (two RBIs), Luke Starling and Gavin Latham had hits, and Tyler Jay Sciavicco broke the game open with a three-run home run in the fifth innings.
The Lions are 19-7 overall and 6-4 in the region.
