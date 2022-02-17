DACULA — Dacula’s baseball team defeated Duluth 14-5 Wednesday, improving to 2-0 on the season.
Tyson Brown (3-for-3, RBI), Wyatt Schmidt (2-for-4, two RBIs), Daniel Poole (2-for-3, double, three RBIs) and Alex Gelmini (2-for-3, double, three RBIs) led the Falcons’ offense. Kolby Perry was the winning pitcher, striking out one in 2 1/3 innings. Aiden Larson struck out two in 1 2/3 innings and Aryan Virani struck out two in one inning.
BASEBALL
Collins Hill 7, Providence 5
LILBURN — Collins Hill opened the season with a 7-5 win at Providence Christian on Wednesday.
Thomas Narucki was the winning pitcher and Colin Livingston got the save.
Vahn Lackey had two hits and an RBI, Jack Demos had a hit and two RBIs and Jake Rutkowski had two hits for the Eagles. Ethan Moore had his first varsity hit, a double, and an RBI.
Connor Jones pitched three innings for Providence, allowing four hits and two earned runs. The Storm's offense was led by Colin Hendry (1-for-2, two walks), John Mark Compton (1-for-3, run, stolen base) and Reece Newberry (1-for-3, walk, run).
North Gwinnett 6, Lassiter 3
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett topped Lassiter 6-3 on Wednesday, improving to 2-0 on the season.
Tyler Hower was the winning pitcher, striking out six in five innings.
The offense was led by Nathan Kindland (2-for-2, home run, RBI), Tyler Bak (solo home run), Mack Cromer (solo home run) and Sebastian Rutledge (2-for-3, two RBIs).
North Forsyth 5, Brookwood 1
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood lost 5-1 to North Forsyth in its season opener Wednesday.
Cody Fuller gave the Broncos a nice outing, pitching four innings. He allowed two hits and no earned runs, striking out five.
Ryan Owen (1-for-3, double, RBI) and Preston Bonn (1-for-3) led the Brookwood hitters.
Central Gwinnett 16, Discovery 8
LAWRENCEVILLE — After allowing eight runs in the first two innings, Central Gwinnett fought back to tie the game in the fifth inning and pull away in the seventh inning for a 16-8 win over rival Discovery on Wednesday.
Felipe Lopez was the winning pitcher, allowing one hit and striking out four in three innings.
Peachtree Ridge 6, Forsyth Central 2
CUMMING — Peachtree Ridge opened the season with a 6-2 win over Forsyth Central.
Casey Beelen was the winning pitcher, and the offense was led by Rand Bestermann (2-for-4), Trey Majette (1-for-3), Xavier Ondre (1-for-3) and Tyler Kelson (1-for-2).
Archer 8, Lanier 7
LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer won a thriller Wednesday, defeating Lanier 8-7 in eight innings on a walk-off hit by David Falloon.
Jake Bridges (3-for-5), Sims Godwin (3-for-5) and William Wallace (2-for-4) led the Tigers' offense. Ty Humphries got the win on the mound, pitching 3 1/3 innings and allowing one earned run.
