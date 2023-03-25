DACULA — Dacula completed a three-game sweep of Mountain View in Region 8-AAAAAAA baseball Friday night with a 4-3 victory over Mountain View.
The Falcons (14-6, 6-2 region) trailed 3-0 before rallying for one run in the fifth inning and three more runs in the sixth.
Kaleb Perry struck out five in four innings and gave up two earned runs before turning it over to Jacob Merchant, who struck out two in two scoreless innings for the win. Aryan Virani picked up the save.
Dacula was led at the plate by Dale Towe (two hits, one RBI, one run), Jared Glenn (two hits, double) and Tyson Brown (one hit, one RBI).
Mountain View was led by Caleb Farr (one hit, two RBIs), Tyshon Patty (one hit), Kyle Hong (double) and Victor Astacio (one hit).
BASEBALL
Duluth 16, Meadowcreek 0
NORCROSS — Samuel Romero pitched a four-inning perfect game Friday as Duluth defeated Meadowcreek 16-0, improving to 6-0 in 7-AAAAAAA.
Romero struck out nine over four innings and was 2-for-2 at the plate. Will Jackson led the Wildcats (10-5) with three hits.
Norcross 13, Discovery 0
NORCROSS — Joseph Mendoza struck out 13 and walked just one walk Friday in a 13-0 victory over Discovery in 7-AAAAAAA.
Tripp Allen had two doubles and Sam Choate had a home run to lead the Blue Devils’ offense.
Brookwood 8, Grayson 3
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood defeated Grayson 8-3 Friday in the third game of the teams’ 4-AAAAAAA series this week.
The Rams (9-12, 2-4) won the first two games before Brookwood (11-6, 3-3) won the finale.
Charlie Foster pitched 3 1/3 innings for the win, scattering four hits and two earned runs. He struck out four. Brendan Keller went 3 2/3 innings on the mound with six strikeouts, four hits and one earned run.
Brookwood’s top hitters were John Beverly (1-for-2, walk), Ethan Reyes (2-for-4), V.J. Heath (1-for-3, home run, two runs), Cody Fuller (1-for-1, RBI, hit by pitch twice), Alex Reyes (2-for-3, double, two RBIs), Boomer Rogozinski (1-for-3, RBI, run) and Mason Archie (1-for-3, run).
Grayson was led by Tyler Phillips (2-for-3, two-run home run), Jeramie Favors (2-for-4), Landon Arroyos (1-for-3) and Isaiah Abrams (1-for-3). Jayson Barber took the loss.
Parkview 15, South 0
LILBURN — Ethan Finch and Jackson Collett teamed up for four no-hit innings Friday in Parkview’s 15-0 rout of South Gwinnett in 4-AAAAAAA.
Finch pitched two innings with three strikeouts for the win, and Collett followed with two innings.
Cade Brown (2-for-3, triple, three RBIs), Colin Houck (3-for-3, two RBIs, stolen base) and Finch (1-for-1, home run) led the offense for Parkview, now 13-3 overall and 6-0 in the region.
North Springs 5, GAC 1
SANDY SPRINGS — Greater Atlanta Christian lost 5-1 to North Springs in 6-AAAAA on Friday.
Conrad Cason (2-for-3, RBI) and Aaron Hobson (1-for-4, triple) led the Spartans’ offense. GAC’s Jasper Johnson struck out three and allowed one earned run in 4 1/3 innings, scattering five hits.
Seckinger 13, Madison County 5
DANIELSVILLE — Seckinger finished off a three-game sweep of Madison County on Friday with a 13-5 win in 8-AAAA play.
Maverick Torres struck out six and gave up one earned run in five innings, while Aiden O’Brien (one inning, one strikeout) and Mark Johnson (one inning, no runs) also pitched.
The Jaguars (10-8, 8-3) were led offensively by Tyler Greene, who had two hits, including a three-run homer, and five RBIs. Teammate Nicholas Hernandez had a hit and two RBIs.
Recommended for you
Scenes from Georgia Gwinnett College vs. Lindsey Wilson softball on March 24, 2023. (Photos: Jeff Robinson) Click for more.PHOTOS: Georgia Gwinnett College vs. Lindsey Wilson Softball
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.