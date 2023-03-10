BUFORD — Dacula posted a big 5-4 win at Buford in Region 8-AAAAAAA baseball Thursday night.
Marquise Blackman delivered the game-winning single in the top of the seventh inning as the Falcons improved to 9-5 overall and 1-1 in the region. Reiston Durham had two hits, including a triple, and an RBI, and A.J. Weiss had a hit and two RBIs in the win.
Jared Glenn struck out seven in six innings for the win, allowing three earned runs. Aryan Virani pitched the seventh with a strikeout for the save.
Buford (3-6, 1-1) was led at the plate by Madden Young (2-for-3, triple, two RBIs), Sam Humphrey (1-for-3, RBI) and Ayden Lockett (sacrifice fly, RBI).
Damien Brown started for the Wolves and pitched five innings, leaving with a 4-2 lead. He struck out five, walked two, gave up four hits and surrendered two earned runs.
BASEBALL
Brookwood 5, Loganville 4
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood pulled out a 5-4, eight-inning victory over Loganville on Thursday.
John Beverly (3-for-4, run), V.J. Heath (1-for-2, run, two RBIs, two walks), Ethan Reyes (1-for-3, run, stolen base, walk, hit by pitch) and Cole Norman (RBI) were the Broncos’ top hitters.
Micah Bradley (2-0) pitched three scoreless innings for the win, striking out four and allowing one hit. Clinton Harris pitched 3 2/3 innings and struck out six, scattering two hits and one earned run.
Pickens 10, Wesleyan 0
JASPER — Wesleyan lost 10-0 to Pickens on Thursday in the decisive third game of a best-of-three 7-AAA series with Pickens.
The Wolves (4-5, 1-2) had only three hits. They gave up three runs to Pickens in the first inning, three in the third and four in the fifth.
