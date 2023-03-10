Fq0ppGNWwAMknRc.jpeg

BUFORD — Dacula posted a big 5-4 win at Buford in Region 8-AAAAAAA baseball Thursday night.

Marquise Blackman delivered the game-winning single in the top of the seventh inning as the Falcons improved to 9-5 overall and 1-1 in the region. Reiston Durham had two hits, including a triple, and an RBI, and A.J. Weiss had a hit and two RBIs in the win.

