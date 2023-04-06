KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Cooper Johnson struck out 11 in four, one-hit innings Thursday as Mountain View’s baseball team defeated Tates Creek (Ky.) 6-2.
Tyshon Patty struck out three and didn’t allow a hit over two innings to close out the victory. Patty also had three hits, including a double, an RBI and two runs.
Caleb Farr (hit, run), Victor Astacio (hit, RBI) and Kyle Hong (hit, run, RBI) joined Patty as offensive standouts for the Bears (9-11).
BASEBALL
Buford splits at LakePoint
EMERSON — Buford split games Thursday in the Battle For Bartow tournament at LakePoint Sports Complex, blanking fifth-ranked North Paulding 5-0 in the opener before losing 9-8 to East Coweta in the nightcap.
Buford pitchers held North Paulding to two hits in the opener. Davis Church (2-1) was the winning pitcher thanks to three solid innings of relief with two strikeouts, no walks and one hit allowed.
Madden Young (1-for-3, three RBIs), Brandon Taliaferro (1-for-2, double, two runs), Eli McElwaney (1-for-3, RBI) and Bubba Coleman (sacrifice fly, RBI) led the Wolves’ offense in the Game 1 win.
Collins Hill 6, Hebron 3
SUWANEE — Collins Hill defeated Hebron Christian 6-3 Thursday.
Sam Mitchell led the Hebron offense, going 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a two-run home run. Ryan Bruce (2-for-3, walk), Morgan Wiles (1-for-3, walk), Nate Coker (1-for-4, run), Chase Arnow (1-for-4) and Demitri Watts (1-for-3) also contributed at the plate.
Leyton Jones (two innings, seven hits, three earned runs, two strikeouts), Barrett Bruce (two innings, two hits, no runs and Ryan Bruce (two innings, three hits, one earned run) shared Hebron’s pitching duties. The Lions are 8-13-1 on the season.
Collins Hill improves to 13-11.
Providence 8, Hilton Head Christian (S.C.) 4
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Keegan de Mayo’s pitching and hitting were keys to Providence Christian’s 8-4 win over Hilton Head Christian (S.C.) on Thursday.
In a 6 1/3-inning outing on the bound, de Mayo struck out four, allowed three hits and gave up no earned runs. He also was 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBIs.
Brian Oh (2-for-4, run, stolen base), Santos Wade (home run, three RBIs), Caleb Lee (double, RBI), Reece Newberry (hit) and A.J. Cantrell (hit) backed up de Mayo’s outing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.