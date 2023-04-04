HOSCHTON — Collins Hill edged Mill Creek 9-8 Tuesday in Region 8-AAAAAAA baseball.
Vahn Lackey led the Eagles, going 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, the game-winner in the eighth inning.
Cole Mullins, Matt Simay and Ryan Thomas had RBIs for Mill Creek, while Daniel Pierce, Will Farmer, Will Myhand and Hunter Pirkle had hits.
Nick Bennett (two innings), Zain Keerti (three innings), Caleb Pierce (two innings) and Pirkle (one inning) shared the Hawks’ pitching duties.
BASEBALL
Parkview 3, Venice (Fla.) 1
VENICE, Fla. — Landon Stripling pitched Parkview to a 3-1 win at Venice (Fla.) on Tuesday.
Stripling (5-1) struck out seven in seven innings, giving up one run on five hits.
Mason Davis (1-for-2, double, run), Caleb Brown (1-for-3, run, RBI), Ali Banks (1-for-3, stolen base) and Grant Garrett (RBI) led the Panthers’ hitters.
GAC 6, Seckinger 4
BUFORD — Greater Atlanta Christian defeated Seckinger 6-4 on Tuesday.
Wynn Boren pitched 5 1/3 innings for the win, scattering three runs and six hits. He struck out three.
GAC’s top hitters were Aaron Hobson (3-for-3, triple, double, walk), Camden Helms (2-for-4, home run, two RBIs) and Jakobi Bowens (1-for-4, double, two RBIs).
Wesleyan 11, Gilmer 0
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Forrest Lietz starred Tuesday in Wesleyan’s 11-0 rout of Gilmer in 7-AAA play.
Lietz struck out 12 in five, one-hit innings and blasted a home run in a two-RBI night.
The Wolves (10-7, 7-3) also got a big game at the plate from Schley Gordy, who had three hits, including a home run and a double, and five RBIs. Bo Britt added a home run, a sacrifice fly and two RBIs.
