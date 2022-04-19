DACULA — Carson Ballard and the Wesleyan baseball team slugged their way to a 12-0 victory in six innings on Tuesday, winning the opening game of this week’s series with Hebron Christian that will decide the Region 5-A Private title.
The teams play again Wednesday and Thursday, and the Wolves need to win one of those two to clinch the region title. Hebron now must win both to win the region.
Wesleyan (22-4, 13-0) got a huge game at the plate and on the mound from Ballard, who went 3-for-4 with a grand slam home run, a double, seven RBIs and two stolen bases. He also pitched six shutout innings and scattered five hits in the victory, striking out seven and walking none. He needed just 63 pitches in the complete game.
Bryce Hubbard went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, Dominick Scalese was 2-for-2 with a solo home run and a stolen base and Reed Purcell went 2-for-3 with a pair of stolen bases.
Hebron (17-9, 10-2) was led at the plate by Brad Ihm (1-for-3), Parker Marlatt (1-for-2), Nate Coker (1-for-2) and Tyler Jay Sciavicco (2-for-3).
BASEBALL
Providence 9, Galloway 2
ATLANTA — Carson Tillotson shut down Galloway on Tuesday, and Providence Christian posted a 9-2 win in 5-A Private.
Tillotson struck out six in a complete game, scattering four hits without allowing an earned run. He also was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI at the plate.
The Storm’s other top hitters were Caleb Lee (3-for-4, run, stolen base, walk), Brian Oh (2-for-2, two walks, RBI, stolen base), Connor Jones (2-for-4, two runs) and Reece Newberry (1-for-3, home run, three RBIs, two runs, walk).
