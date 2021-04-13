LILBURN — Cade Sadler’s massive game fueled Parkview baseball’s 12-0 win over Newton in five innings on Monday.
Sadler went 2-for-2 with two home runs, seven RBIs and a sacrifice fly as the Panthers improved to 14-10 overall and 5-2 in Region 4-AAAAAAA.
Ryan Spikes backed Sadler up with a big night of his own, going 3-for-3 with a home run, two doubles and two RBIs. Jayden Talik also was 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles.
Mason Brown was the winning pitcher in a four-inning shutout. He struck out eight and allowed one hit.
BASEBALL
Mountain View 6, Peachtree Ridge 1
LAWRENCEVILLE — Ryan Heishman shut down Peachtree Ridge on Monday as Mountain View posted a 6-1 win in 8-AAAAAAA play.
Heishman struck out six in a complete game, scattering five hits over his seven innings as the Bears (12-15, 5-5) clinched a state playoff berth.
Mountain View was led offensively by Ryan Westfall (three hits, triple, one run, two RBIs), Landen Fernandez (two hits, two runs), Wyatt Fooks (two hits, one RBI), D.J. Mungenast (double), Kenny Mallory (one hit, one run, one RBI), Cooper Johnson (one hit, one run) and Nick Hong (one hit, one RBI).
North Gwinnett 14, Archer 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — North Gwinnett overpowered Archer in a 14-0 victory on Monday.
Tyler Bak led the way, going 3-for-5 with a double, a triple and three RBIs. Tyler Hower (2-for-4), Ashton Long (2-for-3, two RBIs), Justin Montenegro (2-for-3, two RBIs), Coulson Buchanan (2-for-4, RBI) and Nate Salyer (three RBIs) also played well.
Buchanan struck out seven in five innings to record the win.
Sandy Creek 8, GAC 2
FAIRBURN — Greater Atlanta Christian fell 8-2 at Sandy Creek on Monday.
The Spartans’ only scoring came courtesy of Graham Stogner, who was 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs.
Wesleyan 7, Galloway 1
PEACHTREE CORNERS — A six-run third inning was the difference in Wesleyan’s 7-1 win over Galloway on Monday.
Luca Salmieri hit a solo home run in the second inning to get the Wolves (19-0, 7-0 in 5-A) on the scoreboard before their big third inning. Reed Purcell (2-for-4, two RBIs) and Jimmy Cox (1-for-3, two RBIs) played key roles in the pivotal inning.
Nate Kerpics was the winning pitcher after going three scoreless innings and striking out five. He allowed two hits.
Lucas Schelhammer pitched the final four innings, giving up three hits and one run. He struck out four.
